1056 Avila Lane

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking guest parking

REDUCED! ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS ***Available Now*** Stunning and spacious Baldwin Cove 3BR 2BA bungalow 2585 sq. ft. home has every comfort including an open concept living style, cabinet upgrades, granite counters, an upstairs bonus space with a pond and fountain view plus plenty of kitchen pantry storage! The master bathroom features double vanities and a walk-in closet. Enjoy the proximity to dining, shopping, and schools in Baldwin and Winter Parks. Close to Cady Way Trail, a perfect trail for exercise! Plenty of guest parking plus a porch for catching sunsets.



Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter's insurance required.



Orange County School District



Winter Park High School



Glen Ridge Middle School



Baldwin Park Elementary



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.