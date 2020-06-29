All apartments in Orlando
1056 Avila Lane
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:45 PM

1056 Avila Lane

1056 Avila Ln · No Longer Available
Location

1056 Avila Ln, Orlando, FL 32803

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
guest parking
REDUCED! ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS ***Available Now*** Stunning and spacious Baldwin Cove 3BR 2BA bungalow 2585 sq. ft. home has every comfort including an open concept living style, cabinet upgrades, granite counters, an upstairs bonus space with a pond and fountain view plus plenty of kitchen pantry storage! The master bathroom features double vanities and a walk-in closet. Enjoy the proximity to dining, shopping, and schools in Baldwin and Winter Parks. Close to Cady Way Trail, a perfect trail for exercise! Plenty of guest parking plus a porch for catching sunsets.

Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter's insurance required.

Orange County School District

Winter Park High School

Glen Ridge Middle School

Baldwin Park Elementary

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1056 Avila Lane have any available units?
1056 Avila Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1056 Avila Lane have?
Some of 1056 Avila Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1056 Avila Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1056 Avila Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1056 Avila Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1056 Avila Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 1056 Avila Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1056 Avila Lane offers parking.
Does 1056 Avila Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1056 Avila Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1056 Avila Lane have a pool?
No, 1056 Avila Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1056 Avila Lane have accessible units?
No, 1056 Avila Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1056 Avila Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1056 Avila Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

