1053 South Hiawassee Road 2022

1053 Hiawassee Road · No Longer Available
Location

1053 Hiawassee Road, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
pool
hot tub
TRADEWINDS 2/2 Overlooking Pool - Property Id: 160733

This 2/2 end unit, overlooks the pool, and benefits from a lot of light facing south east, 934 sq ft of wood laminate floors, cathedral ceilings. Appliances include Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, Range, Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer. Brand new water heater in 2019. Tenant responsible for electricity and water & sewer all provided with OUC.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/160733p
Property Id 160733

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5176579)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1053 South Hiawassee Road 2022 have any available units?
1053 South Hiawassee Road 2022 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1053 South Hiawassee Road 2022 have?
Some of 1053 South Hiawassee Road 2022's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1053 South Hiawassee Road 2022 currently offering any rent specials?
1053 South Hiawassee Road 2022 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1053 South Hiawassee Road 2022 pet-friendly?
No, 1053 South Hiawassee Road 2022 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 1053 South Hiawassee Road 2022 offer parking?
No, 1053 South Hiawassee Road 2022 does not offer parking.
Does 1053 South Hiawassee Road 2022 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1053 South Hiawassee Road 2022 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1053 South Hiawassee Road 2022 have a pool?
Yes, 1053 South Hiawassee Road 2022 has a pool.
Does 1053 South Hiawassee Road 2022 have accessible units?
No, 1053 South Hiawassee Road 2022 does not have accessible units.
Does 1053 South Hiawassee Road 2022 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1053 South Hiawassee Road 2022 has units with dishwashers.

