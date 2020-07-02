1053 South Hiawassee Road 2022

Amenities
TRADEWINDS 2/2 Overlooking Pool - Property Id: 160733
This 2/2 end unit, overlooks the pool, and benefits from a lot of light facing south east, 934 sq ft of wood laminate floors, cathedral ceilings. Appliances include Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, Range, Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer. Brand new water heater in 2019. Tenant responsible for electricity and water & sewer all provided with OUC.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/160733p
Property Id 160733
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5176579)