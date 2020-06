Amenities

AVAILABLE STARTING SEPT 1 MetroWest 1 bedroom second floor condo. Wood flooring Stainless steel appliances, spacious interior, with balcony. Pets welcome. The community located in the heart of MetroWest offers beautiful mature grounds and landscape through along with a pool and many other features. Water included with rent.