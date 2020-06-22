All apartments in Orlando
1045 North Thornton Avenue
Last updated January 8 2020 at 12:16 AM

1045 North Thornton Avenue

1045 Thornton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1045 Thornton Avenue, Orlando, FL 32803
Park Lake- Highland

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Great location right off Mills Avenue. Walking distance to great restaurants and entertainment venues. This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom half duplex has beautiful original hardwood floors. The kitchen includes granite counters, built in microwave, and dishwasher. Stackable washer and dryer located right off the kitchen for easy access. Master bedroom has it's own private entrance from the carport, a walk in closet, and private bathroom. Your rent includes water and grounds maintenance for ease of living. Sorry No Pets. Call our showing hotline today at 407-766-9353 to request a showing appointment! Applications are available on our website @ www.KWRentsOrlando.com.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,650, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,650, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1045 North Thornton Avenue have any available units?
1045 North Thornton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1045 North Thornton Avenue have?
Some of 1045 North Thornton Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1045 North Thornton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1045 North Thornton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1045 North Thornton Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1045 North Thornton Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 1045 North Thornton Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1045 North Thornton Avenue offers parking.
Does 1045 North Thornton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1045 North Thornton Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1045 North Thornton Avenue have a pool?
No, 1045 North Thornton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1045 North Thornton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1045 North Thornton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1045 North Thornton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1045 North Thornton Avenue has units with dishwashers.

