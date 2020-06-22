1045 North Thornton Avenue

Amenities

Great location right off Mills Avenue. Walking distance to great restaurants and entertainment venues. This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom half duplex has beautiful original hardwood floors. The kitchen includes granite counters, built in microwave, and dishwasher. Stackable washer and dryer located right off the kitchen for easy access. Master bedroom has it's own private entrance from the carport, a walk in closet, and private bathroom. Your rent includes water and grounds maintenance for ease of living. Sorry No Pets. Call our showing hotline today at 407-766-9353 to request a showing appointment! Applications are available on our website @ www.KWRentsOrlando.com.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,650, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,650, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.