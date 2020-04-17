1042 Ola Dr - 1

Amenities

****We have identified a great prospect and will no longer be accepting any other applications at this time. Thank you for your interest.****



Go to SKRPropertiesFL.com to apply on line. Seeking great tenant for this super clean and updated 2 bedroom/I bathroom duplex that includes fresh paint, indoor-outdoor carpet and more. It does NOT include kitchen appliances or window AC units, which the tenant will need to bring with them. Lawn service is included.



This Ola Drive Duplex is close to elementary school; churches; shoppes; bus lines and major roads.



Applications will be accepted until June 10, 2019

Are you a great tenant? We recommend that you check out the neighborhood before applying to see if this neighborhood is convenient for your needs.



How to fast track your application: Go to SKRPropertiesFL.com. Submit one on-line application for each adult to be living in unit. If your initial application fits our criteria, you will be sent a request to pay $30 and approve your on-line credit screening and background check. Please email a copy of 1 month's pay stubs or other proof of income; a current photo ID to SKRPropertiesFL.com.



We are looking for great Central Florida residents who have a solid work record; earn about 2.5 x the monthly rent in documented income; have a good rental history, and who are free of evictions in past 7 to 10 years. No pets allowed.