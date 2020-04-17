All apartments in Orlando
Last updated June 20 2019 at 10:15 PM

1042 Ola Dr - 1

1042 Ola Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1042 Ola Drive, Orlando, FL 32805
Washington Shores

Amenities

recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
****We have identified a great prospect and will no longer be accepting any other applications at this time. Thank you for your interest.****

Go to SKRPropertiesFL.com to apply on line. Seeking great tenant for this super clean and updated 2 bedroom/I bathroom duplex that includes fresh paint, indoor-outdoor carpet and more. It does NOT include kitchen appliances or window AC units, which the tenant will need to bring with them. Lawn service is included.

This Ola Drive Duplex is close to elementary school; churches; shoppes; bus lines and major roads.

Applications will be accepted until June 10, 2019
Are you a great tenant? We recommend that you check out the neighborhood before applying to see if this neighborhood is convenient for your needs.

How to fast track your application: Go to SKRPropertiesFL.com. Submit one on-line application for each adult to be living in unit. If your initial application fits our criteria, you will be sent a request to pay $30 and approve your on-line credit screening and background check. Please email a copy of 1 month's pay stubs or other proof of income; a current photo ID to SKRPropertiesFL.com.

We are looking for great Central Florida residents who have a solid work record; earn about 2.5 x the monthly rent in documented income; have a good rental history, and who are free of evictions in past 7 to 10 years. No pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1042 Ola Dr - 1 have any available units?
1042 Ola Dr - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 1042 Ola Dr - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1042 Ola Dr - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1042 Ola Dr - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1042 Ola Dr - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 1042 Ola Dr - 1 offer parking?
No, 1042 Ola Dr - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 1042 Ola Dr - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1042 Ola Dr - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1042 Ola Dr - 1 have a pool?
No, 1042 Ola Dr - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1042 Ola Dr - 1 have accessible units?
No, 1042 Ola Dr - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1042 Ola Dr - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1042 Ola Dr - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1042 Ola Dr - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1042 Ola Dr - 1 has units with air conditioning.
