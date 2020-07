Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Gorgeous water view in this spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in desirable Villas at East Park, ready for a quick move in. Home features a formal foyer and 1 car garage downstairs. Upstairs there is a kitchen-great room combo with a split bedroom plan, large master suite, laundry room and a small balcony with a water view in rear. Close to the airport, all major roadways, Medical City, local schools and area attractions.