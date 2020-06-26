All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 10371 KENSINGTON SHORE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
10371 KENSINGTON SHORE DRIVE
Last updated July 5 2019 at 9:35 PM

10371 KENSINGTON SHORE DRIVE

10371 Kensington Shore Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Lake Nona
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10371 Kensington Shore Drive, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
This charming Coach Home is located within the gates of Lake Nona Golf & Country Club. Designed and built by Issa Homes in 2016, this peaceful residence sits along the shores of Lake Nona and provides chic comfort throughout its four bedrooms, four full and one-half bathrooms. Upon entry, the two-story foyer offers wooden staircase with marble risers, as well as elevator access, both of which lead to the main living areas. Upstairs, you are greeted with a spacious dining room with wood flooring, a custom chandelier and wood ceiling accents. Adjacent to the dining room, a barn door leads you to the first en suite bedroom, which also serves as an office. The beautiful kitchen showcases an island and a breakfast bar, luxury appliances including an electric five-burner cook top and marble countertops. This open floor plan maximizes the incredible lakefront views, best captured from the covered lanai with retractable screens through the French doors. The master suite focuses on thoughtful details – tray ceiling, stunning chandelier and an entrance to the balcony through a private vestibule. The master bathroom includes two walk-in closets, dual marble vanities, a raised garden tub and a separate walk-in shower. The remainder of the home includes two additional en suite bedrooms with large walk-in closets. Additional features include a spacious utility room with GE washer/dryer, butler’s pantry with a wine fridge and a two-car garage with golf cart parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10371 KENSINGTON SHORE DRIVE have any available units?
10371 KENSINGTON SHORE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 10371 KENSINGTON SHORE DRIVE have?
Some of 10371 KENSINGTON SHORE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10371 KENSINGTON SHORE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
10371 KENSINGTON SHORE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10371 KENSINGTON SHORE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 10371 KENSINGTON SHORE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 10371 KENSINGTON SHORE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 10371 KENSINGTON SHORE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 10371 KENSINGTON SHORE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10371 KENSINGTON SHORE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10371 KENSINGTON SHORE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 10371 KENSINGTON SHORE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 10371 KENSINGTON SHORE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 10371 KENSINGTON SHORE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 10371 KENSINGTON SHORE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10371 KENSINGTON SHORE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Beacon at Seminole Lakes
7120 Forest City Rd
Orlando, FL 32810
Polos Apartments
5583 Gatlin Ave
Orlando, FL 32822
Retreat at Valencia
8413 Valencia Village Lane
Orlando, FL 32825
Amelia Court at Creative Village
659 W Amelia Street
Orlando, FL 32801
Isles at East Millenia
1980 Lake Fountain Dr
Orlando, FL 32839
M2 at Millenia
4206 Eastgate Dr
Orlando, FL 32839
Camden North Quarter
777 N Orange Ave
Orlando, FL 32801
Village at Baldwin Park
2055 Lake Baldwin Ln
Orlando, FL 32814

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach