10371 KENSINGTON SHORE DRIVE

This charming Coach Home is located within the gates of Lake Nona Golf & Country Club. Designed and built by Issa Homes in 2016, this peaceful residence sits along the shores of Lake Nona and provides chic comfort throughout its four bedrooms, four full and one-half bathrooms. Upon entry, the two-story foyer offers wooden staircase with marble risers, as well as elevator access, both of which lead to the main living areas. Upstairs, you are greeted with a spacious dining room with wood flooring, a custom chandelier and wood ceiling accents. Adjacent to the dining room, a barn door leads you to the first en suite bedroom, which also serves as an office. The beautiful kitchen showcases an island and a breakfast bar, luxury appliances including an electric five-burner cook top and marble countertops. This open floor plan maximizes the incredible lakefront views, best captured from the covered lanai with retractable screens through the French doors. The master suite focuses on thoughtful details – tray ceiling, stunning chandelier and an entrance to the balcony through a private vestibule. The master bathroom includes two walk-in closets, dual marble vanities, a raised garden tub and a separate walk-in shower. The remainder of the home includes two additional en suite bedrooms with large walk-in closets. Additional features include a spacious utility room with GE washer/dryer, butler’s pantry with a wine fridge and a two-car garage with golf cart parking.