10308 Hartford Maroon Rd

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court dog park parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly tennis court

Beautiful Lake Nona Townhome - This gorgeous townhome in the highly desirable Water's Edge Neighborhood of Orlando is available for move in May 1, 2019. As you enter you will find yourself in a welcoming open floor plan. There is a large living room that will be a perfect spot to gather. The kitchen is any chef's dream! There is a large pantry and granite counter tops with plenty of room to entertain your guests while cooking for them! The kitchen also features 42'' maple cabinets and stylish and modern black appliances including a dishwasher, refrigerator, and microwave. Off of the kitchen is a large dining area that is perfect for hosting. On the second floor you will find the bedrooms. There are 3 large bedrooms including a HUGE master suite. The room has a large walk in closet and a master bath of your dreams! A spacious shower and 2 separate sinks complete this GORGEOUS room. The community is gated and has a large pool open to all residents. Rent includes YMCA membership for all residents, pest control, lawn care,and internet! Waters Edge features many amenities including Lake Access to Lake Nona, Swimming Pool and Cabana, Basketball & Tennis Courts, Playground, Dog Park, Nature trails, and Boat and RV parking. Home is in Walking Distant to all amenities. This home is going to be someone's new home sweet home. Call today to make it yours.



(RLNE3139627)