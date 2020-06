Amenities

***AVAILABLE NOW***GREAT LOCATION - MASTER BEDROOM FOR RENT in a single family home located in the Lake Nona Area! Owner occupied.

This house is a two story home with the Master Bedroom on first floor -Access to all common areas - Dining room , living room, laundry and kitchen are all on the first floor for your convenience and privacy. Short Term Rental. Easy access to 417, Medical City, Orlando Airport, and much more!