All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 1027 South Hiawassee Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
1027 South Hiawassee Road
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:34 PM

1027 South Hiawassee Road

1027 S Hiawassee Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Metro West
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1027 S Hiawassee Road, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
racquetball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
This beautiful two-bedroom, two bath 829 sqft condo is located in the Tradewinds community in the Metrowest area of Orlando. Located on the first floor, the condominium offers an expansive feeling with the kitchen open to the living room and dining area. Off to the right of the kitchen is a sliding glass door that leads to the private patio, a perfect spot to enjoy your morning cup of coffee. The kitchen overlooks the living and dining rooms and contains a full suite of appliances including the refrigerator, over the range microwave, range, dishwasher, disposal and plenty of cabinet space. The kitchen has brand new cinnamon glaze colored cabinetry and granite inspired countertops that have been installed. The master bedroom is spacious and includes a large walk-in closet and en-suite full bath. The guest bedroom is just off the living area and includes a large walk-in closet and an en-suite full bathroom as well. Rounding out this wonderful condo is the interior laundry room that includes a full-sized washer and dryer, additional storage closet on the patio, carpet throughout, and water, sewer and trash are included in the rental amount!

Tradewinds at Metrowest is conveniently located near I-4, 528, shopping, dining, Universal, Disney attractions, downtown Orlando, and is in the heart of Metrowest. Nestled in a lakeside enclave just off Hiawassee Road, Tradewinds is quaint and peaceful yet in the heart of it all. You will love the atmosphere as you drive towards your new home and the amenities offered are superb! This community features private patios and extra storage, linen closets, full size washer and dryer connections, 2 pools and spas, tennis courts, fitness center & racquetball court, and so much more! There is ample parking within the community although the HOA does not permit residents to park boats, commercial, or recreational vehicles on the property.

We’re happy to allow pets in this property, though we cannot allow more than two pets and they must be under 50 pounds. Our pet fee includes a $200 refundable deposit and a $150 non-refundable fee per pet. Sorry, no aggressive breeds.

We run a comprehensive check of your criminal background, credit history, rental history. If you have certain prior felonies or any evictions, your application will be denied. We will require that our residents make at least three times the monthly rent and can provide proof of income and identity.

For more information or to schedule a viewing, call Innovative Realty, LLC at (407) 326-0667.

To view all of our listings, visit our website at www.innovativerealtyfl.com or check out our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/InnovativeRealty

Have questions about our resident requirements? Read our blog below for more information on if you will qualify: http://www.innovativerealtyfl.com/property-management-blog/resident-rental-criteria-do-you-qualify

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1027 South Hiawassee Road have any available units?
1027 South Hiawassee Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1027 South Hiawassee Road have?
Some of 1027 South Hiawassee Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1027 South Hiawassee Road currently offering any rent specials?
1027 South Hiawassee Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1027 South Hiawassee Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1027 South Hiawassee Road is pet friendly.
Does 1027 South Hiawassee Road offer parking?
Yes, 1027 South Hiawassee Road offers parking.
Does 1027 South Hiawassee Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1027 South Hiawassee Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1027 South Hiawassee Road have a pool?
Yes, 1027 South Hiawassee Road has a pool.
Does 1027 South Hiawassee Road have accessible units?
No, 1027 South Hiawassee Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1027 South Hiawassee Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1027 South Hiawassee Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brickstone Maitland Summit
9000 Summit Centre Way
Orlando, FL 32810
Knightsbridge at StoneyBrook
2802 Cheval St
Orlando, FL 32828
Camden LaVina
9405 Dowden Rd
Orlando, FL 32832
SteelHouse Orlando
750 N Orange Ave
Orlando, FL 32801
Isles at East Millenia
1980 Lake Fountain Dr
Orlando, FL 32839
Amara at Metrowest
6168 Raleigh St
Orlando, FL 32835
Palmetto At East Mil
4444 S Rio Grande Ave
Orlando, FL 32839
Gates of Harbortown
2333 Lake Debra Dr
Orlando, FL 32835

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach