All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 10243 Lake District Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
10243 Lake District Lane
Last updated September 18 2019 at 10:36 AM

10243 Lake District Lane

10243 Lake District Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
East Park
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10243 Lake District Lane, Orlando, FL 32832
East Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
dog park
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
volleyball court
3/2.5, 2-story, Lake Nona townhome, available now! - Be ready to be impressed from the second you enter the front door! Your family can occupy this immaculate home in the sought-after community of East Park in Lake Nona. It offers endless upgrades, including: 10 ceilings, 18 tile downstairs, designer paint colors throughout, beautiful columns and archways, crown molding, knockdown ceilings, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, 42 dark wood cabinetry with modern finishes, full size washer and dryer, 2-car garage, and the list goes on!! All of the bedrooms have designer carpet, and are located upstairs. The master has an attached balcony, walk-in closet, double sinks, stand up shower and garden tub. Lawncare is included in the rent! The community offers wonderful amenities: playground, basketball court, tennis court, volleyball area, lake front dog park, and gorgeous scenery; all conveniently located near major highways, great schools, and everything that Lake Nona has to offer! Message samantha@donasher.com to schedule a private viewing today!

(RLNE5125429)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10243 Lake District Lane have any available units?
10243 Lake District Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 10243 Lake District Lane have?
Some of 10243 Lake District Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10243 Lake District Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10243 Lake District Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10243 Lake District Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 10243 Lake District Lane is pet friendly.
Does 10243 Lake District Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10243 Lake District Lane offers parking.
Does 10243 Lake District Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10243 Lake District Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10243 Lake District Lane have a pool?
No, 10243 Lake District Lane does not have a pool.
Does 10243 Lake District Lane have accessible units?
No, 10243 Lake District Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10243 Lake District Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 10243 Lake District Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Murano Apartments
9932 Grande Lakes Blvd
Orlando, FL 32837
Camden Thornton Park
420 E Church St
Orlando, FL 32801
Cumberland Park
8024 Cumberland Park Dr
Orlando, FL 32821
Eastmar Commons
10038 Vista Laguna Drive
Orlando, FL 32825
Northbridge on Millenia Lake
4902 Millenia Blvd
Orlando, FL 32839
M2 at Millenia
4206 Eastgate Dr
Orlando, FL 32839
Camden Waterford Lakes
1301 Waterford Oak Drive
Orlando, FL 32828
Hudson at East
12530 Innovation East Drive
Orlando, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach