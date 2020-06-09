10243 Lake District Lane

Amenities

3/2.5, 2-story, Lake Nona townhome, available now! - Be ready to be impressed from the second you enter the front door! Your family can occupy this immaculate home in the sought-after community of East Park in Lake Nona. It offers endless upgrades, including: 10 ceilings, 18 tile downstairs, designer paint colors throughout, beautiful columns and archways, crown molding, knockdown ceilings, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, 42 dark wood cabinetry with modern finishes, full size washer and dryer, 2-car garage, and the list goes on!! All of the bedrooms have designer carpet, and are located upstairs. The master has an attached balcony, walk-in closet, double sinks, stand up shower and garden tub. Lawncare is included in the rent! The community offers wonderful amenities: playground, basketball court, tennis court, volleyball area, lake front dog park, and gorgeous scenery; all conveniently located near major highways, great schools, and everything that Lake Nona has to offer! Message samantha@donasher.com to schedule a private viewing today!



