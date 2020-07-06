All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 10220 CYPRESS VINE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
10220 CYPRESS VINE DRIVE
Last updated December 17 2019 at 12:35 PM

10220 CYPRESS VINE DRIVE

10220 Cypress Vine Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Lake Nona
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10220 Cypress Vine Drive, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
clubhouse
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
Lovely 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in the great Lake Nona area.. Backs to green conservation area, fully fenced, vaulted ceilings. There are 42" cherry cabinets over beveled custom countertops. Crown molding decorates the almost 10 foot high ceilings. Kitchen appliances and washer included. Screened in patio for a view of the large fenced backyard and conservation area. Split bedroom floor plan. Lounge in the garden tub or enjoy the big master shower. Plenty of room for your wardrobe in these oversized closets, too. There are lovely parks, play areas and room to run and enjoy the peaceful living in this attractive community. Great shopping and restaurants nearby. Close to the Airport and only 30 - 40 minutes to downtown or amusement parks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10220 CYPRESS VINE DRIVE have any available units?
10220 CYPRESS VINE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 10220 CYPRESS VINE DRIVE have?
Some of 10220 CYPRESS VINE DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10220 CYPRESS VINE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
10220 CYPRESS VINE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10220 CYPRESS VINE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 10220 CYPRESS VINE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 10220 CYPRESS VINE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 10220 CYPRESS VINE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 10220 CYPRESS VINE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10220 CYPRESS VINE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10220 CYPRESS VINE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 10220 CYPRESS VINE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 10220 CYPRESS VINE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 10220 CYPRESS VINE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 10220 CYPRESS VINE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10220 CYPRESS VINE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mission Bay
3378 Mission Lake Dr
Orlando, FL 32817
Windrift
949 Crowsnest Cir
Orlando, FL 32825
Enclave at Lake Ellenor
2100 W Oak Ridge Rd
Orlando, FL 32809
SkyHouse Orlando
335 N Magnolia Ave
Orlando, FL 32801
Baber Park
5300 Lake Margaret Dr
Orlando, FL 32812
Eastmar Commons
10038 Vista Laguna Drive
Orlando, FL 32825
Sanctuary at Eagle Creek Apartments
9800 Sanctuary Approach Rd
Orlando, FL 32832
Central Station on Orange
480 N Orange Ave
Orlando, FL 32801

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach