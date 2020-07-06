10220 CYPRESS VINE DRIVE

Amenities

Lovely 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in the great Lake Nona area.. Backs to green conservation area, fully fenced, vaulted ceilings. There are 42" cherry cabinets over beveled custom countertops. Crown molding decorates the almost 10 foot high ceilings. Kitchen appliances and washer included. Screened in patio for a view of the large fenced backyard and conservation area. Split bedroom floor plan. Lounge in the garden tub or enjoy the big master shower. Plenty of room for your wardrobe in these oversized closets, too. There are lovely parks, play areas and room to run and enjoy the peaceful living in this attractive community. Great shopping and restaurants nearby. Close to the Airport and only 30 - 40 minutes to downtown or amusement parks.