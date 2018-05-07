1021 S Hiawassee Road Unit 3935

Amenities
Beautiful 1 bedroom and 1 bath condo located in Tradewinds!! - A condo within the Tradewinds Community of the illustrious Metro west area. A short distance to Walmart, Winn - dixie and Publix grocery stores. There are also several dining options to choose from and located right on the lynx bus line. The community’s amenities include: clubhouse, volleyball court and fitness center, all surrounded by lush landscaping.
Just under 700 sqft, this cozy condo offers a spacious bedroom with a huge walk in closet, and ceiling fan with overhead lighting. Kitchen comes fully equipped with updated appliances, sizable pantry and ample counter space with a separate dining area and breakfast bar.
Condo is a top floor unit with vaulted ceilings as well as a relaxing patio with scenic views.
Full size washer and dryer also included for your convenience.
To schedule your own private tour!!
Call: (407) 736-9309
Email: info@Flarealtyinvestments.com
No Pets Allowed!
$950.00 Monthly Rent
$950.00 Security Deposit
$75.00 Application fee per applicant age 18 and over
Tenant Liability Insurance **Required**
Rental Qualifications:
-Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent
-2 years of verifiable rental history
-2 years of verifiable employment history
-Evictions None
(RLNE3184621)