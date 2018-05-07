All apartments in Orlando
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

1021 S Hiawassee Road Unit 3935

1021 Hiawassee Road · (800) 677-5513
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1021 Hiawassee Road, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1021 S Hiawassee Road Unit 3935 · Avail. now

$950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 673 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
volleyball court
Beautiful 1 bedroom and 1 bath condo located in Tradewinds!! - A condo within the Tradewinds Community of the illustrious Metro west area. A short distance to Walmart, Winn - dixie and Publix grocery stores. There are also several dining options to choose from and located right on the lynx bus line. The community’s amenities include: clubhouse, volleyball court and fitness center, all surrounded by lush landscaping.

Just under 700 sqft, this cozy condo offers a spacious bedroom with a huge walk in closet, and ceiling fan with overhead lighting. Kitchen comes fully equipped with updated appliances, sizable pantry and ample counter space with a separate dining area and breakfast bar.

Condo is a top floor unit with vaulted ceilings as well as a relaxing patio with scenic views.

Full size washer and dryer also included for your convenience.

To schedule your own private tour!!
Call: (407) 736-9309
Email: info@Flarealtyinvestments.com

No Pets Allowed!

$950.00 Monthly Rent
$950.00 Security Deposit
$75.00 Application fee per applicant age 18 and over

Tenant Liability Insurance **Required**

Rental Qualifications:
-Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent
-2 years of verifiable rental history
-2 years of verifiable employment history
-Evictions None

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3184621)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1021 S Hiawassee Road Unit 3935 have any available units?
1021 S Hiawassee Road Unit 3935 has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1021 S Hiawassee Road Unit 3935 have?
Some of 1021 S Hiawassee Road Unit 3935's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1021 S Hiawassee Road Unit 3935 currently offering any rent specials?
1021 S Hiawassee Road Unit 3935 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1021 S Hiawassee Road Unit 3935 pet-friendly?
No, 1021 S Hiawassee Road Unit 3935 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 1021 S Hiawassee Road Unit 3935 offer parking?
No, 1021 S Hiawassee Road Unit 3935 does not offer parking.
Does 1021 S Hiawassee Road Unit 3935 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1021 S Hiawassee Road Unit 3935 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1021 S Hiawassee Road Unit 3935 have a pool?
No, 1021 S Hiawassee Road Unit 3935 does not have a pool.
Does 1021 S Hiawassee Road Unit 3935 have accessible units?
No, 1021 S Hiawassee Road Unit 3935 does not have accessible units.
Does 1021 S Hiawassee Road Unit 3935 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1021 S Hiawassee Road Unit 3935 does not have units with dishwashers.
