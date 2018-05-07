1021 S Hiawassee Road Unit 3935

Amenities

Beautiful 1 bedroom and 1 bath condo located in Tradewinds!! - A condo within the Tradewinds Community of the illustrious Metro west area. A short distance to Walmart, Winn - dixie and Publix grocery stores. There are also several dining options to choose from and located right on the lynx bus line. The community’s amenities include: clubhouse, volleyball court and fitness center, all surrounded by lush landscaping.



Just under 700 sqft, this cozy condo offers a spacious bedroom with a huge walk in closet, and ceiling fan with overhead lighting. Kitchen comes fully equipped with updated appliances, sizable pantry and ample counter space with a separate dining area and breakfast bar.



Condo is a top floor unit with vaulted ceilings as well as a relaxing patio with scenic views.



Full size washer and dryer also included for your convenience.



To schedule your own private tour!!

Call: (407) 736-9309

Email: info@Flarealtyinvestments.com



No Pets Allowed!



$950.00 Monthly Rent

$950.00 Security Deposit

$75.00 Application fee per applicant age 18 and over



Tenant Liability Insurance **Required**



Rental Qualifications:

-Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent

-2 years of verifiable rental history

-2 years of verifiable employment history

-Evictions None



