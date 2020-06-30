All apartments in Orlando
1017 ELMWOOD STREET
1017 ELMWOOD STREET

1017 Elmwood Street · No Longer Available
Location

1017 Elmwood Street, Orlando, FL 32801
Lake Davis-Greenwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
In the "A-rated" Blankner/Boone school district you will find this 3 bedroom and 2.5 bath Delaney Park stunner, just steps from Lake Davis. This private home was recently remodeled with new granite, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and new carpet in the bedrooms. The converted 2 car garage is perfect for a bonus room, play area or an office. Easy to maintain yard and quick access to major highways and Orange Avenue. A few minutes from downtown, I4, 408, Airports, College Park, Winter Park and you are walking distance to nightlife and dining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1017 ELMWOOD STREET have any available units?
1017 ELMWOOD STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1017 ELMWOOD STREET have?
Some of 1017 ELMWOOD STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1017 ELMWOOD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1017 ELMWOOD STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1017 ELMWOOD STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1017 ELMWOOD STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 1017 ELMWOOD STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1017 ELMWOOD STREET offers parking.
Does 1017 ELMWOOD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1017 ELMWOOD STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1017 ELMWOOD STREET have a pool?
No, 1017 ELMWOOD STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1017 ELMWOOD STREET have accessible units?
No, 1017 ELMWOOD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1017 ELMWOOD STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1017 ELMWOOD STREET has units with dishwashers.

