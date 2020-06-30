1017 ELMWOOD STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

In the "A-rated" Blankner/Boone school district you will find this 3 bedroom and 2.5 bath Delaney Park stunner, just steps from Lake Davis. This private home was recently remodeled with new granite, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and new carpet in the bedrooms. The converted 2 car garage is perfect for a bonus room, play area or an office. Easy to maintain yard and quick access to major highways and Orange Avenue. A few minutes from downtown, I4, 408, Airports, College Park, Winter Park and you are walking distance to nightlife and dining.