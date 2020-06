Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage carpet range refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Located in Thornton Park, this 2 bedroom, 1 and a half bath-2 story townhouse features neutral tone paint, carpeted floors, bedrooms and full bath upstairs with half bath downstairs. Bring your washer & dryer as this unit has hookups in the 1 car garage with automatic opener. Convenient to Thornton Park and Downtown shopping, 408 and I-4.