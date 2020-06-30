All apartments in Orlando
1014 ALBA DRIVE

Location

1014 Alba Drive, Orlando, FL 32804
College Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
range
Available NOW!! COLLEGE PARK cottage 1 BEDROOM, 1 BATH upstairs unit features hardwood floors, kitchen and living area. Lawn care and water is included in the rent. Washer/Dryer is located downstairs under the unit. Parking is located in-between the duplexes or on the street.
Spacious and well lit unit located near interstate travel, Lake Adair, downtown College Park, and so much more! $35 background/employment verification fee. No dogs, cats are OK under 30 pounds with Landlord approval, $300 non-refundable fee. ***$900 is due upfront to hold the unit while background checks are run with remaining due at start of lease. Call or TEXT for further info!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

