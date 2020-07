Amenities

1010 N. Ferncreek Available 02/29/20 Charming home in Downtown Orlando - Spacious, immaculately maintained 2 bedroom home with wood floors, updated kitchen with stainless appliances, huge laundry room and updated bathrooms. Large back yard with separate storage building. Home is currently occupied but the tenant is flexible with moving date. Call or text Sara Noble at 407-797-1447 to schedule an appointment!



(RLNE5469947)