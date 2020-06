10075 BAYWATER BREEZE DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage pool ceiling fan clubhouse

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

SPACIOUS 5 BEDROOM PLUS OFFICE/BONUS ROOM. LARGE MASTER SUITE WITH JACUZZI TUB. ALL CERAMIC FLOORS DOWN STAIRS, ALL BLACK APPLIANCES. GATED COMMUNITY. INCLUDES YMCA MEMBERSHIP. CLOSE TO LAKE NONA MEDICAL CITY. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED BETWEEN TWO MAJOR HIGHWAYS, 417 AND 528, JUST OFF OF NARCOOSSEE ROAD. COMMUNITY HAS LAKE ACCESS TO LAKE NONA WITH COMMUNITY DOCK. ACCESS TO WATER'S EDGE CLUBHOUSE AND COMMUNITY POOL. TENANT MUST BE APPROVED THRU HOA, AND PROPERTY MANAGER. APP FEE IS $50 FOR PROPERTY MANAGER APP FOR HOA IS $150.