1007 HARWELL STREET

Amenities
This 1930s Quintessential Bungalow Located In Heart of Thornton Park Next To Lake Lawsona Has Been Painstakingly Maintained, Modern In Interior Design w/ Old-World Classic Architectural Detail Starting With The 200 Year Old French Cottage Door, Combined with 21st Century Updates Retaining The Original Warmth and Individuality of This Home. Features Of This 3 Bedroom/ 2 Bathroom W/ A Separate Den/Library/Office And A Detached Studio Space include: Gourmet Kitchen W/ "Gas" Range and Stainless Steel Appliances, Wood Cabinets, Stone Counters And Small Work Space, Open Kitchen to Living/ Dining Room Concept w/ Separate French Doors to Office/ Den/ Library Space. Water Filteration System. Master Bedroom Is Split From 2nd/3rd Bedrooms And Features A Walk-In Closet. Both Bathrooms Have Been Updated. Washer/ Dryer Located In Home. Fenced-In Backyard. The Newly Added Air-Conditioned Studio Loft Space Has A 1/2 Bath Detached From Main Home. Perfect City Yard & Location Is Key!!! Walking Distance to Dr Phillips Performing Arts Center, and Lake Eola. Access to ORMC and Florida Hospitals Are Very Convenient Without Having To Get On I-4. Low Maintenance. Water Treatment. Exterior Pest Service and Lawn Maintenance is Included. CALL FOR A SHOWING TODAY.