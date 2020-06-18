All apartments in Orlando
1007 HARWELL STREET
Last updated April 16 2019 at 6:05 AM

1007 HARWELL STREET

1007 Harwell Street · No Longer Available
Location

1007 Harwell Street, Orlando, FL 32801
Lawsona- Fern Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
This 1930s Quintessential Bungalow Located In Heart of Thornton Park Next To Lake Lawsona Has Been Painstakingly Maintained, Modern In Interior Design w/ Old-World Classic Architectural Detail Starting With The 200 Year Old French Cottage Door, Combined with 21st Century Updates Retaining The Original Warmth and Individuality of This Home. Features Of This 3 Bedroom/ 2 Bathroom W/ A Separate Den/Library/Office And A Detached Studio Space include: Gourmet Kitchen W/ "Gas" Range and Stainless Steel Appliances, Wood Cabinets, Stone Counters And Small Work Space, Open Kitchen to Living/ Dining Room Concept w/ Separate French Doors to Office/ Den/ Library Space. Water Filteration System. Master Bedroom Is Split From 2nd/3rd Bedrooms And Features A Walk-In Closet. Both Bathrooms Have Been Updated. Washer/ Dryer Located In Home. Fenced-In Backyard. The Newly Added Air-Conditioned Studio Loft Space Has A 1/2 Bath Detached From Main Home. Perfect City Yard & Location Is Key!!! Walking Distance to Dr Phillips Performing Arts Center, and Lake Eola. Access to ORMC and Florida Hospitals Are Very Convenient Without Having To Get On I-4. Low Maintenance. Water Treatment. Exterior Pest Service and Lawn Maintenance is Included. CALL FOR A SHOWING TODAY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1007 HARWELL STREET have any available units?
1007 HARWELL STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1007 HARWELL STREET have?
Some of 1007 HARWELL STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1007 HARWELL STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1007 HARWELL STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1007 HARWELL STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1007 HARWELL STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 1007 HARWELL STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1007 HARWELL STREET offers parking.
Does 1007 HARWELL STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1007 HARWELL STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1007 HARWELL STREET have a pool?
No, 1007 HARWELL STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1007 HARWELL STREET have accessible units?
No, 1007 HARWELL STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1007 HARWELL STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1007 HARWELL STREET has units with dishwashers.
