1007 HARWELL STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

This 1930s Quintessential Bungalow Located In Heart of Thornton Park Next To Lake Lawsona Has Been Painstakingly Maintained, Modern In Interior Design w/ Old-World Classic Architectural Detail Starting With The 200 Year Old French Cottage Door, Combined with 21st Century Updates Retaining The Original Warmth and Individuality of This Home. Features Of This 3 Bedroom/ 2 Bathroom W/ A Separate Den/Library/Office And A Detached Studio Space include: Gourmet Kitchen W/ "Gas" Range and Stainless Steel Appliances, Wood Cabinets, Stone Counters And Small Work Space, Open Kitchen to Living/ Dining Room Concept w/ Separate French Doors to Office/ Den/ Library Space. Water Filteration System. Master Bedroom Is Split From 2nd/3rd Bedrooms And Features A Walk-In Closet. Both Bathrooms Have Been Updated. Washer/ Dryer Located In Home. Fenced-In Backyard. The Newly Added Air-Conditioned Studio Loft Space Has A 1/2 Bath Detached From Main Home. Perfect City Yard & Location Is Key!!! Walking Distance to Dr Phillips Performing Arts Center, and Lake Eola. Access to ORMC and Florida Hospitals Are Very Convenient Without Having To Get On I-4. Low Maintenance. Water Treatment. Exterior Pest Service and Lawn Maintenance is Included. CALL FOR A SHOWING TODAY.