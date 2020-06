Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home located in desirable Lake Nona is waiting for you. There is a large living/dining combo downstairs. All 4 bedrooms are very spacious and located upstairs. The backyard is the epitome of tranquility with a view of the lake. Landscaping included in rent. Lake Nona is located only minutes away from Medical City, MCO, many restaurants, and some of the best schools in the area. All measurements are approximate and not guaranteed.