Last updated August 14 2019 at 7:32 PM

1006 Ola Dr - 2

1006 Ola Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1006 Ola Drive, Orlando, FL 32805
Washington Shores

Amenities

w/d hookup
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
****** OPEN HOUSE********* on August 5th from 8:00 a.m. to 9:30 a. m.
2 bedroom, 1 bath each unit, single story Duplex.

We encourage you to drive by the neighborhood to see if this location is convenient for your needs.

-Unit does not come with any appliances (stove & refrigerator). Tenant must provide their own appliances.
-No air conditioning. Tenant must provide their own.
-No washer and dryer hook-up.
-No pets.

Before contacting our office please be sure to visit our website www.rentinorangecounty.com for the most recent information as well as application process and requirements.

All applications need to be submitted online at www.rentinorangecounty.com by August 7, 2019.
-Each adult who will be living in the unit needs to apply separately. Please fill out all information correctly and thoroughly as well as put co-applicants name.
-Once you submit your application you will receive an email within 24-48 hours asking that you approve and pay for the background screening which is $30. Please be sure to check your email. If you do not approve and pay for the background screening we cannot proceed with the application process.
-A $40 application fee will be collected once you have been approved for the unit along with the security deposit which is $775 and first months rent which is $725.

Requirements:

No evictions within the last 7-10 years
No section 8
Must make at least $1,850 a month to qualify.
2 bedroom, 1 bath each unit, single story Duplex.

-Unit does not come with any appliances such as stove, refrigerator or air conditioning. Tenant must provide their own appliances.
-No washer and dryer hook-up.
-Tenant is responsible for all utilities.
-Lawn maintenance included.

Please be sure to visit our website www.rentinorangecounty.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1006 Ola Dr - 2 have any available units?
1006 Ola Dr - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1006 Ola Dr - 2 have?
Some of 1006 Ola Dr - 2's amenities include w/d hookup, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1006 Ola Dr - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1006 Ola Dr - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1006 Ola Dr - 2 pet-friendly?
No, 1006 Ola Dr - 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 1006 Ola Dr - 2 offer parking?
No, 1006 Ola Dr - 2 does not offer parking.
Does 1006 Ola Dr - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1006 Ola Dr - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1006 Ola Dr - 2 have a pool?
No, 1006 Ola Dr - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1006 Ola Dr - 2 have accessible units?
No, 1006 Ola Dr - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1006 Ola Dr - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1006 Ola Dr - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.

