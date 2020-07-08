1006 Ola Dr - 2

Amenities

****** OPEN HOUSE********* on August 5th from 8:00 a.m. to 9:30 a. m.

2 bedroom, 1 bath each unit, single story Duplex.



We encourage you to drive by the neighborhood to see if this location is convenient for your needs.



-Unit does not come with any appliances (stove & refrigerator). Tenant must provide their own appliances.

-No air conditioning. Tenant must provide their own.

-No washer and dryer hook-up.

-No pets.



Before contacting our office please be sure to visit our website www.rentinorangecounty.com for the most recent information as well as application process and requirements.



All applications need to be submitted online at www.rentinorangecounty.com by August 7, 2019.

-Each adult who will be living in the unit needs to apply separately. Please fill out all information correctly and thoroughly as well as put co-applicants name.

-Once you submit your application you will receive an email within 24-48 hours asking that you approve and pay for the background screening which is $30. Please be sure to check your email. If you do not approve and pay for the background screening we cannot proceed with the application process.

-A $40 application fee will be collected once you have been approved for the unit along with the security deposit which is $775 and first months rent which is $725.



Requirements:



No evictions within the last 7-10 years

No section 8

Must make at least $1,850 a month to qualify.

-Unit does not come with any appliances such as stove, refrigerator or air conditioning. Tenant must provide their own appliances.

-Tenant is responsible for all utilities.

-Lawn maintenance included.



Please be sure to visit our website www.rentinorangecounty.com