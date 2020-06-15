1004 PALMER STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This 1925 eclectic Lake Davis property is just minutes from downtown and Thornton Park. The kitchen has been updated with granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet and large custom bathroom with a glass & stone shower right outside that can also be used by guest/roommates. Bedroom 2 has a cute half bath with stained glass windows. Hardwood floors throughout house, tile in the kitchen. Courtyard outside to BBQ and entertain guest. 2 bay garage out back with a washer & dryer, room for 1 car and plenty of storage. There is a two bedroom apartment over the garage that you share back parking area with. Tons of parking on the street if needed. Dog/cats considered - no aggressive breeds. Available 2/1/2019 Front of house says 1006 and apt over garage 1004. Use 1004 for GPS to get there.