Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
1004 PALMER STREET
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1004 PALMER STREET

1004 Palmer Street · No Longer Available
Location

1004 Palmer Street, Orlando, FL 32801
Lake Davis-Greenwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 1925 eclectic Lake Davis property is just minutes from downtown and Thornton Park. The kitchen has been updated with granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet and large custom bathroom with a glass & stone shower right outside that can also be used by guest/roommates. Bedroom 2 has a cute half bath with stained glass windows. Hardwood floors throughout house, tile in the kitchen. Courtyard outside to BBQ and entertain guest. 2 bay garage out back with a washer & dryer, room for 1 car and plenty of storage. There is a two bedroom apartment over the garage that you share back parking area with. Tons of parking on the street if needed. Dog/cats considered - no aggressive breeds. Available 2/1/2019 Front of house says 1006 and apt over garage 1004. Use 1004 for GPS to get there.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1004 PALMER STREET have any available units?
1004 PALMER STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1004 PALMER STREET have?
Some of 1004 PALMER STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1004 PALMER STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1004 PALMER STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1004 PALMER STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 1004 PALMER STREET is pet friendly.
Does 1004 PALMER STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1004 PALMER STREET does offer parking.
Does 1004 PALMER STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1004 PALMER STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1004 PALMER STREET have a pool?
No, 1004 PALMER STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1004 PALMER STREET have accessible units?
No, 1004 PALMER STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1004 PALMER STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1004 PALMER STREET has units with dishwashers.
