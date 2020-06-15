1004 PALMER STREET

Amenities
This 1925 eclectic Lake Davis property is just minutes from downtown and Thornton Park. The kitchen has been updated with granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet and large custom bathroom with a glass & stone shower right outside that can also be used by guest/roommates. Bedroom 2 has a cute half bath with stained glass windows. Hardwood floors throughout house, tile in the kitchen. Courtyard outside to BBQ and entertain guest. 2 bay garage out back with a washer & dryer, room for 1 car and plenty of storage. There is a two bedroom apartment over the garage that you share back parking area with. Tons of parking on the street if needed. Dog/cats considered - no aggressive breeds. Available 2/1/2019 Front of house says 1006 and apt over garage 1004. Use 1004 for GPS to get there.