10030 COBALT BAY ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage stainless steel pool microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Welcome to the beautiful Waters Edge at Lake Nona! This is the only gated section of Northlake Park with exclusive access to Lake Nona. This beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bath home has over 2,400 square feet all on one level. This stylish Florida home is sparkling clean and well maintained. Engineered Laminate floors and tile in the wet areas. No carpet. The kitchen is open to the breakfast area and family room and is fully equipped with stainless steel appliance and 42" cabinets. There is lots of storage with an over sized pantry and laundry room. The private pool is salt water and solar heated and has a large outdoor living space with water sunset views! Whole house water filtration system and reverse osmosis. The rent also includes family membership to the YMCA. This is truly a unique opportunity and a great value for all this home and neighborhood have to offer. Tenant maintains the landscaping and pest control.