All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 10030 COBALT BAY ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
10030 COBALT BAY ROAD
Last updated May 23 2020 at 5:47 AM

10030 COBALT BAY ROAD

10030 Cobalt Bay Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Lake Nona
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10030 Cobalt Bay Road, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Welcome to the beautiful Waters Edge at Lake Nona! This is the only gated section of Northlake Park with exclusive access to Lake Nona. This beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bath home has over 2,400 square feet all on one level. This stylish Florida home is sparkling clean and well maintained. Engineered Laminate floors and tile in the wet areas. No carpet. The kitchen is open to the breakfast area and family room and is fully equipped with stainless steel appliance and 42" cabinets. There is lots of storage with an over sized pantry and laundry room. The private pool is salt water and solar heated and has a large outdoor living space with water sunset views! Whole house water filtration system and reverse osmosis. The rent also includes family membership to the YMCA. This is truly a unique opportunity and a great value for all this home and neighborhood have to offer. Tenant maintains the landscaping and pest control.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10030 COBALT BAY ROAD have any available units?
10030 COBALT BAY ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 10030 COBALT BAY ROAD have?
Some of 10030 COBALT BAY ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10030 COBALT BAY ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
10030 COBALT BAY ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10030 COBALT BAY ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 10030 COBALT BAY ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 10030 COBALT BAY ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 10030 COBALT BAY ROAD offers parking.
Does 10030 COBALT BAY ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10030 COBALT BAY ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10030 COBALT BAY ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 10030 COBALT BAY ROAD has a pool.
Does 10030 COBALT BAY ROAD have accessible units?
No, 10030 COBALT BAY ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 10030 COBALT BAY ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10030 COBALT BAY ROAD has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mission Club
6739 Mission Club Blvd
Orlando, FL 32821
Canopy Apartment Villas
5762 Folkstone Ln
Orlando, FL 32822
Murano Apartments
9932 Grande Lakes Blvd
Orlando, FL 32837
Cumberland Park
8024 Cumberland Park Dr
Orlando, FL 32821
Modera Central
125 E. Pine Street
Orlando, FL 32801
SteelHouse Orlando
750 N Orange Ave
Orlando, FL 32801
Enders Place at Baldwin Park
4220 New Broad St Unit 104
Orlando, FL 32814
The Summit at Metrowest Apartments
6500 Metrowest Blvd
Orlando, FL 32835

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach