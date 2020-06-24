All apartments in Orlando
Last updated April 20 2019 at 12:06 PM

10 N. Summerlin Avenue #5

10 N Summerlin Ave Unit 5 · No Longer Available
Location

10 N Summerlin Ave Unit 5, Orlando, FL 32801
South Eola

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
10 N. Summerlin Unit # 5 - Deposit $1795! Rent $1795! Available Now!

Contact Spencer at (407) 346-5743 or email spencer@homevest.com to schedule your private showing.

** Please note that the blue and green walls have since been painted to match the other walls in the home **

Live in the heart of Downtown Thornton Park. This 2 bedroom 2 bathroom offers concrete flooring in the living area and carpet in the sleeping areas, exposed duct work, beautiful kitchen cabinetry, and large bedrooms and closets. 2 assigned parking spaces. Walk next door to Lake Eola Park or one of the dozens of restaurants and shopping within blocks.Conveniently located near all major roadways.

Listed exclusively with Homevest Management. If you see this home advertised for less, it is not a legitimate listing and please contact the Property Manager.

Must move in within 30 days of application approval. One year lease required. $60 Application Fee per Adult. Security Deposit and First Month's rent due in full and a one-time lease prep fee of $49.00 for exchange of keys.

Pets approved on a case by case basis with appropriate deposits/fees and Owner approval. $150 refundable deposit (per pet), $100 one time pet fee (per pet). Breed restrictions apply. Rottweilers, American Staffordshire Terriers (pitbulls), Dobermans, German Shepherds, Chows, Huskies, Alaskan Malamutes, Great Danes, St. Bernards, Mastiffs, and mixed breeds including any of the above mentioned will not be approved.

Contact Spencer at (407) 346-5743 or email spencer@homevest.com to schedule your private showing.

(RLNE2890694)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 N. Summerlin Avenue #5 have any available units?
10 N. Summerlin Avenue #5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 10 N. Summerlin Avenue #5 currently offering any rent specials?
10 N. Summerlin Avenue #5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 N. Summerlin Avenue #5 pet-friendly?
Yes, 10 N. Summerlin Avenue #5 is pet friendly.
Does 10 N. Summerlin Avenue #5 offer parking?
Yes, 10 N. Summerlin Avenue #5 offers parking.
Does 10 N. Summerlin Avenue #5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10 N. Summerlin Avenue #5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 N. Summerlin Avenue #5 have a pool?
No, 10 N. Summerlin Avenue #5 does not have a pool.
Does 10 N. Summerlin Avenue #5 have accessible units?
No, 10 N. Summerlin Avenue #5 does not have accessible units.
Does 10 N. Summerlin Avenue #5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10 N. Summerlin Avenue #5 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10 N. Summerlin Avenue #5 have units with air conditioning?
No, 10 N. Summerlin Avenue #5 does not have units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

