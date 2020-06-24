10 N. Summerlin Avenue #5

Amenities

pet friendly parking carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

10 N. Summerlin Unit # 5 - Deposit $1795! Rent $1795! Available Now!



Contact Spencer at (407) 346-5743 or email spencer@homevest.com to schedule your private showing.



** Please note that the blue and green walls have since been painted to match the other walls in the home **



Live in the heart of Downtown Thornton Park. This 2 bedroom 2 bathroom offers concrete flooring in the living area and carpet in the sleeping areas, exposed duct work, beautiful kitchen cabinetry, and large bedrooms and closets. 2 assigned parking spaces. Walk next door to Lake Eola Park or one of the dozens of restaurants and shopping within blocks.Conveniently located near all major roadways.



Listed exclusively with Homevest Management. If you see this home advertised for less, it is not a legitimate listing and please contact the Property Manager.



Must move in within 30 days of application approval. One year lease required. $60 Application Fee per Adult. Security Deposit and First Month's rent due in full and a one-time lease prep fee of $49.00 for exchange of keys.



Pets approved on a case by case basis with appropriate deposits/fees and Owner approval. $150 refundable deposit (per pet), $100 one time pet fee (per pet). Breed restrictions apply. Rottweilers, American Staffordshire Terriers (pitbulls), Dobermans, German Shepherds, Chows, Huskies, Alaskan Malamutes, Great Danes, St. Bernards, Mastiffs, and mixed breeds including any of the above mentioned will not be approved.



