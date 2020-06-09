All apartments in Orlando
Last updated August 2 2019 at 10:23 AM

1 S Eola Dr. #18

1 S Eola Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1 S Eola Drive, Orlando, FL 32801
South Eola

Amenities

granite counters
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
- PENDING - Contemporary 2 bedroom/2 Bath + den, 3rd floor condo located in the heart of Downtown Orlando/Thornton Parks quaint Eola South building. Finished with custom cabinetry, granite, stainless appliances and wood or slate flooring in community spaces. Giant double pane windows and 10 ceilings offer downtown views and plenty of natural light in living areas. Unit includes 2 side by side deeded covered parking spaces in secure first floor garage. Located across the street from the newly expanded Lake Eola park and just steps from the Sunday Farmers Market, Publix and all that downtown Orlando has to offer.

(RLNE5046808)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 S Eola Dr. #18 have any available units?
1 S Eola Dr. #18 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 1 S Eola Dr. #18 currently offering any rent specials?
1 S Eola Dr. #18 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 S Eola Dr. #18 pet-friendly?
No, 1 S Eola Dr. #18 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 1 S Eola Dr. #18 offer parking?
Yes, 1 S Eola Dr. #18 offers parking.
Does 1 S Eola Dr. #18 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1 S Eola Dr. #18 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 S Eola Dr. #18 have a pool?
No, 1 S Eola Dr. #18 does not have a pool.
Does 1 S Eola Dr. #18 have accessible units?
No, 1 S Eola Dr. #18 does not have accessible units.
Does 1 S Eola Dr. #18 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1 S Eola Dr. #18 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1 S Eola Dr. #18 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1 S Eola Dr. #18 does not have units with air conditioning.
