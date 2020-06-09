1 S Eola Dr. #18

Amenities

granite counters garage stainless steel

- PENDING - Contemporary 2 bedroom/2 Bath + den, 3rd floor condo located in the heart of Downtown Orlando/Thornton Parks quaint Eola South building. Finished with custom cabinetry, granite, stainless appliances and wood or slate flooring in community spaces. Giant double pane windows and 10 ceilings offer downtown views and plenty of natural light in living areas. Unit includes 2 side by side deeded covered parking spaces in secure first floor garage. Located across the street from the newly expanded Lake Eola park and just steps from the Sunday Farmers Market, Publix and all that downtown Orlando has to offer.



