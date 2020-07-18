977 SW 5th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking

Nice, clean, well lighted 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom, located on second floor of a quadruplex, the property is fenced, access with keys. Half of the lot use for parking. it is in the heart of Little Havana Steps from Calle Ocho and its popular shops and restaurants, close to schools, supermarkets, convenience stores and much more. Safe building wonderful neighborhood , with one parking spot Easy Move will be installed for qualified first tenants and security, must apply with Management Company. Section 8 welcome.