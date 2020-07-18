All apartments in Miami
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:04 AM

977 SW 5th St

977 Southwest 5th Street · (786) 200-8615
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

977 Southwest 5th Street, Miami, FL 33130
Little Havana

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit #3 · Avail. now

$1,400

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
Nice, clean, well lighted 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom, located on second floor of a quadruplex, the property is fenced, access with keys. Half of the lot use for parking. it is in the heart of Little Havana Steps from Calle Ocho and its popular shops and restaurants, close to schools, supermarkets, convenience stores and much more. Safe building wonderful neighborhood , with one parking spot Easy Move will be installed for qualified first tenants and security, must apply with Management Company. Section 8 welcome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 977 SW 5th St have any available units?
977 SW 5th St has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
Is 977 SW 5th St currently offering any rent specials?
977 SW 5th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 977 SW 5th St pet-friendly?
No, 977 SW 5th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 977 SW 5th St offer parking?
Yes, 977 SW 5th St offers parking.
Does 977 SW 5th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 977 SW 5th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 977 SW 5th St have a pool?
No, 977 SW 5th St does not have a pool.
Does 977 SW 5th St have accessible units?
No, 977 SW 5th St does not have accessible units.
Does 977 SW 5th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 977 SW 5th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 977 SW 5th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 977 SW 5th St does not have units with air conditioning.
