Last updated May 16 2020 at 11:39 PM

951 SE Brickell Ave

951 Brickell Ave · (786) 426-5519
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

951 Brickell Ave, Miami, FL 33131
Brickell

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1511 · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
gym
pool
24hr concierge
business center
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
business center
24hr concierge
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
media room
sauna
valet service
Spacious corner Apartment 2 Master Suites and 2.5 bathrooms. Extra Storage space and Walking closets. Split floor plans. Open Kitchen with SS appliances.Washer and Dryer in 1/2 Bathroom at the entrance. Wooden like tile on floors, black outs blinds in bedrooms and shade blinds in living room. The plaza building offers security 24 hrs, 24 hr Concierge, 24 Valet Parking, State -of -the- Art fitness Center, 2 Infinity edge swimming pools, hot tub, Sauna, movie theatre, party room, business Center relaxation area indoors, CABA.
Located in the Heart of the Financial District on Brickell. Walking distance to City Centre Mall, Mary Brickell Village, Bay Front, shopping, dinning, lots of entertainment in the Area.
Major Highways near by. Beach and Sea Port few mins away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 951 SE Brickell Ave have any available units?
951 SE Brickell Ave has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 951 SE Brickell Ave have?
Some of 951 SE Brickell Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 951 SE Brickell Ave currently offering any rent specials?
951 SE Brickell Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 951 SE Brickell Ave pet-friendly?
No, 951 SE Brickell Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 951 SE Brickell Ave offer parking?
Yes, 951 SE Brickell Ave does offer parking.
Does 951 SE Brickell Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 951 SE Brickell Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 951 SE Brickell Ave have a pool?
Yes, 951 SE Brickell Ave has a pool.
Does 951 SE Brickell Ave have accessible units?
No, 951 SE Brickell Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 951 SE Brickell Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 951 SE Brickell Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
