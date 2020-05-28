951 SE Brickell Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage in unit laundry Property Amenities business center 24hr concierge gym parking pool hot tub media room sauna valet service

Spacious corner Apartment 2 Master Suites and 2.5 bathrooms. Extra Storage space and Walking closets. Split floor plans. Open Kitchen with SS appliances.Washer and Dryer in 1/2 Bathroom at the entrance. Wooden like tile on floors, black outs blinds in bedrooms and shade blinds in living room. The plaza building offers security 24 hrs, 24 hr Concierge, 24 Valet Parking, State -of -the- Art fitness Center, 2 Infinity edge swimming pools, hot tub, Sauna, movie theatre, party room, business Center relaxation area indoors, CABA.

Located in the Heart of the Financial District on Brickell. Walking distance to City Centre Mall, Mary Brickell Village, Bay Front, shopping, dinning, lots of entertainment in the Area.

Major Highways near by. Beach and Sea Port few mins away.