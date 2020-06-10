All apartments in Miami
Find more places like 890 NW 45th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Miami, FL
/
890 NW 45th Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:29 AM

890 NW 45th Ave

890 Northwest 45th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Miami
See all
Flagami
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

890 Northwest 45th Avenue, Miami, FL 33126
Flagami

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Remodeled apartment in a second floor. Very well located, close to everything with easy access to the Dolphin expressway and near to the Miami International Airport. This apartment offer impact windows and tank less water heater.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 890 NW 45th Ave have any available units?
890 NW 45th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Miami, FL.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
Is 890 NW 45th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
890 NW 45th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 890 NW 45th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 890 NW 45th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 890 NW 45th Ave offer parking?
No, 890 NW 45th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 890 NW 45th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 890 NW 45th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 890 NW 45th Ave have a pool?
No, 890 NW 45th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 890 NW 45th Ave have accessible units?
No, 890 NW 45th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 890 NW 45th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 890 NW 45th Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 890 NW 45th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 890 NW 45th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cherry Grove Village
9000 SW 97th Ave
Miami, FL 33176
Shorecrest Club
7950 NE Bayshore Ct
Miami, FL 33138
Motion at Dadeland
8400 South Dixie Highway
Miami, FL 33133
Casa Vera
8881 SW 172nd Ave
Miami, FL 33196
AMLI Dadeland
8250 SW 72nd Ct
Miami, FL 33143
Lago Club Apartments
12375 SW 18th St
Miami, FL 33175
Doral View
901 NW 97th Ave
Miami, FL 33172
MB Station
3170 Coral Way
Miami, FL 33145

Similar Pages

Miami 1 BedroomsMiami 2 Bedrooms
Miami Dog Friendly ApartmentsMiami Pet Friendly Places
Miami Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FL
Coral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FL
Davie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

BrickellAllapattahGolden Pines
FlagamiLittle HavanaEdgewater
WynwoodUpper East Side

Apartments Near Colleges

Miami Dade CollegeBroward College
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleNova Southeastern University
Sheridan Technical College