890 NW 45th Ave

Remodeled apartment in a second floor. Very well located, close to everything with easy access to the Dolphin expressway and near to the Miami International Airport. This apartment offer impact windows and tank less water heater.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
