Last updated June 2 2020 at 12:17 AM

851 NE 1

851 Northeast 1st Avenue · (305) 405-0615
Location

851 Northeast 1st Avenue, Miami, FL 33132
Park West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4509 · Avail. now

$6,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
elevator
gym
parking
pool
racquetball court
garage
hot tub
Spectacular, brand new, upgraded 2 bedrooms plus den with barn door and 3 full bathrooms, be the first to live in this upgraded unit with drop-down ceilings, led lighting throughout, nice contemporary lamps, freshly painted, electric shades, tile floors, upgraded closets, even upgraded glass enclosure on second bathroom, no details spared. This unit has a spectacular view from a 45th floor, 10 foot ceilings and European kitchen. Building
nominated most amenities in the World including Indoor Basketball Court, Pools, Spa, Gym, Boxing ring, Virtual Golf, Racquetball, Kids Play Area and many others. Location is perfect, conveniently located, walking distance to AA Arena, Bayside, Frost Museum, Perez Art Museum, Metro Rail station and even Adrienne Arsht Center. Most desirable building in MIA

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 851 NE 1 have any available units?
851 NE 1 has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 851 NE 1 have?
Some of 851 NE 1's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 851 NE 1 currently offering any rent specials?
851 NE 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 851 NE 1 pet-friendly?
No, 851 NE 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 851 NE 1 offer parking?
Yes, 851 NE 1 does offer parking.
Does 851 NE 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 851 NE 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 851 NE 1 have a pool?
Yes, 851 NE 1 has a pool.
Does 851 NE 1 have accessible units?
No, 851 NE 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 851 NE 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 851 NE 1 has units with dishwashers.
