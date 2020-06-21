Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court elevator gym parking pool racquetball court garage hot tub

Spectacular, brand new, upgraded 2 bedrooms plus den with barn door and 3 full bathrooms, be the first to live in this upgraded unit with drop-down ceilings, led lighting throughout, nice contemporary lamps, freshly painted, electric shades, tile floors, upgraded closets, even upgraded glass enclosure on second bathroom, no details spared. This unit has a spectacular view from a 45th floor, 10 foot ceilings and European kitchen. Building

nominated most amenities in the World including Indoor Basketball Court, Pools, Spa, Gym, Boxing ring, Virtual Golf, Racquetball, Kids Play Area and many others. Location is perfect, conveniently located, walking distance to AA Arena, Bayside, Frost Museum, Perez Art Museum, Metro Rail station and even Adrienne Arsht Center. Most desirable building in MIA