All apartments in Miami
Find more places like 848 Brickell Key Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Miami, FL
/
848 Brickell Key Dr
Last updated May 16 2020 at 1:24 AM

848 Brickell Key Dr

848 Brickell Key Drive · (305) 753-2325
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Miami
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

848 Brickell Key Drive, Miami, FL 33131
Brickell Key

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 806 · Avail. now

$6,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This beautiful flow-thru unit shines with unobstructed sparkling water views. Immaculate updated condition, pristine marble floors thru-out, all bedrooms en-suite, large covered terraces and balconies with endless views of Miami. The living/dining area has amazing vistas to the Bay. All white updated kitchen with breakfast area has adjacent terrace to enjoy Miami River and downtown views. Separate private master suite has large walk-in closet, double sinks, separate shower and tub. Amazing value! 2 parking spaces, well managed building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 848 Brickell Key Dr have any available units?
848 Brickell Key Dr has a unit available for $6,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 848 Brickell Key Dr have?
Some of 848 Brickell Key Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 848 Brickell Key Dr currently offering any rent specials?
848 Brickell Key Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 848 Brickell Key Dr pet-friendly?
No, 848 Brickell Key Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 848 Brickell Key Dr offer parking?
Yes, 848 Brickell Key Dr does offer parking.
Does 848 Brickell Key Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 848 Brickell Key Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 848 Brickell Key Dr have a pool?
Yes, 848 Brickell Key Dr has a pool.
Does 848 Brickell Key Dr have accessible units?
No, 848 Brickell Key Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 848 Brickell Key Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 848 Brickell Key Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 848 Brickell Key Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Caoba
698 NE 1st Ave
Miami, FL 33132
blu27
2701 Biscayne Boulevard
Miami, FL 33137
Stadium Tower
1760 SW 7th St
Miami, FL 33125
InTown
1900 SW 8th St
Miami, FL 33135
Soleste Twenty2
2201 Ludlam Road
Miami, FL 33155
Soleste Blue Lagoon
5375 Northwest 7th Street
Miami, FL 33126
Pearl Dadeland
7440 N Kendall Dr
Miami, FL 33156
AMLI Dadeland
8250 SW 72nd Ct
Miami, FL 33143

Similar Pages

Miami 1 BedroomsMiami 2 Bedrooms
Miami Dog Friendly ApartmentsMiami Pet Friendly Places
Miami Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FL
Coral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FL
Davie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

BrickellAllapattahGolden Pines
FlagamiLittle HavanaEdgewater
WynwoodUpper East Side

Apartments Near Colleges

Miami Dade CollegeBroward College
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleNova Southeastern University
Sheridan Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity