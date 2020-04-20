848 Brickell Key Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

This beautiful flow-thru unit shines with unobstructed sparkling water views. Immaculate updated condition, pristine marble floors thru-out, all bedrooms en-suite, large covered terraces and balconies with endless views of Miami. The living/dining area has amazing vistas to the Bay. All white updated kitchen with breakfast area has adjacent terrace to enjoy Miami River and downtown views. Separate private master suite has large walk-in closet, double sinks, separate shower and tub. Amazing value! 2 parking spaces, well managed building.