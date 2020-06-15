All apartments in Miami
Last updated June 9 2020 at 10:26 PM

780 NE 69 Street

780 Northeast 69th Street · (305) 608-0580
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

780 Northeast 69th Street, Miami, FL 33138
MiMo District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 806 · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr concierge
gym
pool
hot tub
lobby
tennis court
valet service
Stunning panoramic view of Belle Meade and Biscayne Bay from this beautifully renovated 1 bedroom/1.5 bathroom in the desirable Palm Bay Condo. Nestled in a lush garden setting, and a short walk to shops and restaurants on Biscayne Blvd's popular MiMo district. Unit features wood floors, open gourmet kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, large walk-in shower, and 30FT long balcony. Enjoy the amenities of a full service building: pool, hot tub, gym, tennis courts, lobby bar, 24-hr concierge, and valet.

Currently tenant occupied. 24 hour notice for showings. TEXT LISTING AGENT FOR APPOINTMENT.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 780 NE 69 Street have any available units?
780 NE 69 Street has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 780 NE 69 Street have?
Some of 780 NE 69 Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 780 NE 69 Street currently offering any rent specials?
780 NE 69 Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 780 NE 69 Street pet-friendly?
No, 780 NE 69 Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 780 NE 69 Street offer parking?
No, 780 NE 69 Street does not offer parking.
Does 780 NE 69 Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 780 NE 69 Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 780 NE 69 Street have a pool?
Yes, 780 NE 69 Street has a pool.
Does 780 NE 69 Street have accessible units?
No, 780 NE 69 Street does not have accessible units.
Does 780 NE 69 Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 780 NE 69 Street has units with dishwashers.
