780 NE 69 Street

Amenities
Stunning panoramic view of Belle Meade and Biscayne Bay from this beautifully renovated 1 bedroom/1.5 bathroom in the desirable Palm Bay Condo. Nestled in a lush garden setting, and a short walk to shops and restaurants on Biscayne Blvd's popular MiMo district. Unit features wood floors, open gourmet kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, large walk-in shower, and 30FT long balcony. Enjoy the amenities of a full service building: pool, hot tub, gym, tennis courts, lobby bar, 24-hr concierge, and valet.
Currently tenant occupied. 24 hour notice for showings. TEXT LISTING AGENT FOR APPOINTMENT.