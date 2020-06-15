780 NE 69 Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities 24hr concierge gym pool hot tub lobby tennis court valet service

Stunning panoramic view of Belle Meade and Biscayne Bay from this beautifully renovated 1 bedroom/1.5 bathroom in the desirable Palm Bay Condo. Nestled in a lush garden setting, and a short walk to shops and restaurants on Biscayne Blvd's popular MiMo district. Unit features wood floors, open gourmet kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, large walk-in shower, and 30FT long balcony. Enjoy the amenities of a full service building: pool, hot tub, gym, tennis courts, lobby bar, 24-hr concierge, and valet.



Currently tenant occupied. 24 hour notice for showings. TEXT LISTING AGENT FOR APPOINTMENT.