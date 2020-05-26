All apartments in Miami
Last updated June 19 2020 at 8:15 PM

771 NW 1st St

771 Northwest 1st Street · (786) 403-9700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

771 Northwest 1st Street, Miami, FL 33128
Little Havana

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 101 · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
key fob access
new construction
Chic luxury-industrial brownstone style building with high-end style & exclusive finishes. Ready for immediate move-in. This full-floor 2/2 feels like a custom home with 13' ceilings, walk-in closets & a private backyard. No detail was spared in this 2019 boutique building with only 4 units per townhouse offering privacy in an urban setting w/ keyless unit entries. Unit has polished concrete floors, custom cabinetry, Ralph Lauren lighting, stainless steel appliances w/ dishwasher & washer/dryer. Located within walking distance to the heart of Miami culture with shops, restaurants & cafes with easy access to I-95, Brickell/Downtown, & the Health District. Rent includes Water & Trash. Also available furnished and/or short term. Rapid approval & first & security to move-in. Pets OK with fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 771 NW 1st St have any available units?
771 NW 1st St has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 771 NW 1st St have?
Some of 771 NW 1st St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 771 NW 1st St currently offering any rent specials?
771 NW 1st St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 771 NW 1st St pet-friendly?
Yes, 771 NW 1st St is pet friendly.
Does 771 NW 1st St offer parking?
No, 771 NW 1st St does not offer parking.
Does 771 NW 1st St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 771 NW 1st St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 771 NW 1st St have a pool?
No, 771 NW 1st St does not have a pool.
Does 771 NW 1st St have accessible units?
No, 771 NW 1st St does not have accessible units.
Does 771 NW 1st St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 771 NW 1st St has units with dishwashers.
