743 NW 9th Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

Unique, fully furnished 2 Bed/1 Bath apartment finished in modern French Rococo style with designer touches, high end finishes and large hand painted oil portraits throughout. The unit is fully furnished and equipped with high end stainless steel appliances as well as 2 Smart TVs. High ceilings and original dark wood floors feel charming and inviting. Lovely spacious terrace off the master bedroom invites for outdoor lounging. Completely move in ready, this first floor apartment is located in peaceful Spring Garden, a historic and walkable neighborhood next to the Miami River. Just minutes from Downtown and Brickell, close to the Jackson Memorial Hospital and the UM Campus and easy access to major roadways.