Home
/
Miami, FL
/
743 NW 9th Ave
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:21 AM

743 NW 9th Ave

743 Northwest 9th Avenue · (786) 606-4288
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

743 Northwest 9th Avenue, Miami, FL 33136
Overtown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,990

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Unique, fully furnished 2 Bed/1 Bath apartment finished in modern French Rococo style with designer touches, high end finishes and large hand painted oil portraits throughout. The unit is fully furnished and equipped with high end stainless steel appliances as well as 2 Smart TVs. High ceilings and original dark wood floors feel charming and inviting. Lovely spacious terrace off the master bedroom invites for outdoor lounging. Completely move in ready, this first floor apartment is located in peaceful Spring Garden, a historic and walkable neighborhood next to the Miami River. Just minutes from Downtown and Brickell, close to the Jackson Memorial Hospital and the UM Campus and easy access to major roadways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 743 NW 9th Ave have any available units?
743 NW 9th Ave has a unit available for $1,990 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 743 NW 9th Ave have?
Some of 743 NW 9th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 743 NW 9th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
743 NW 9th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 743 NW 9th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 743 NW 9th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 743 NW 9th Ave offer parking?
No, 743 NW 9th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 743 NW 9th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 743 NW 9th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 743 NW 9th Ave have a pool?
No, 743 NW 9th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 743 NW 9th Ave have accessible units?
No, 743 NW 9th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 743 NW 9th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 743 NW 9th Ave has units with dishwashers.
