Miami, FL
7311 Belle Meade Island Dr A10845645
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:10 PM

7311 Belle Meade Island Dr A10845645

7311 Belle Meade Isle Drive · (585) 880-8568
Location

7311 Belle Meade Isle Drive, Miami, FL 33138
Upper East Side

Price and availability

7 Bedrooms

Unit Unit A10845645 · Avail. now

$60,000

7 Bed · 7 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
hot tub
new construction
LIVE GLAMOROUSLY AT BELLE MEADE ISLAND - Property Id: 267771

Welcome to the Pinnacle of New Construction on the Prestigious Belle Meade Island. Upon entry you are greeted with double height ceilings and an abundance of natural light as you take in the open bay views. Architectural design by TOGU Architecture and Sabal Development featuring 7 Beds & 6.5 Baths and an open flow to the exterior patio, infinity pool and 75 ft of Waterfront with dock. Finishes include white oak floors, Cotto d'este tiles, custom cabinetry throughout the home, open flow kitchen with Miele appliances & pantry and full smart home system by Savant. One of the best locations in Miami secluded within a dually guard gated community and just minutes to Miami Country Day & Cushman Private School, Design District, Wynwood and the Beaches. Easy access to major highways and airport. Listing info courtesy of Florida Platinum Group, LLC.
Property Id 267771

(RLNE5897289)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7311 Belle Meade Island Dr A10845645 have any available units?
7311 Belle Meade Island Dr A10845645 has a unit available for $60,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 7311 Belle Meade Island Dr A10845645 have?
Some of 7311 Belle Meade Island Dr A10845645's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7311 Belle Meade Island Dr A10845645 currently offering any rent specials?
7311 Belle Meade Island Dr A10845645 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7311 Belle Meade Island Dr A10845645 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7311 Belle Meade Island Dr A10845645 is pet friendly.
Does 7311 Belle Meade Island Dr A10845645 offer parking?
No, 7311 Belle Meade Island Dr A10845645 does not offer parking.
Does 7311 Belle Meade Island Dr A10845645 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7311 Belle Meade Island Dr A10845645 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7311 Belle Meade Island Dr A10845645 have a pool?
Yes, 7311 Belle Meade Island Dr A10845645 has a pool.
Does 7311 Belle Meade Island Dr A10845645 have accessible units?
No, 7311 Belle Meade Island Dr A10845645 does not have accessible units.
Does 7311 Belle Meade Island Dr A10845645 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7311 Belle Meade Island Dr A10845645 has units with dishwashers.
