7311 Belle Meade Island Dr A10845645

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly pool hot tub new construction

Property Id: 267771



Welcome to the Pinnacle of New Construction on the Prestigious Belle Meade Island. Upon entry you are greeted with double height ceilings and an abundance of natural light as you take in the open bay views. Architectural design by TOGU Architecture and Sabal Development featuring 7 Beds & 6.5 Baths and an open flow to the exterior patio, infinity pool and 75 ft of Waterfront with dock. Finishes include white oak floors, Cotto d'este tiles, custom cabinetry throughout the home, open flow kitchen with Miele appliances & pantry and full smart home system by Savant. One of the best locations in Miami secluded within a dually guard gated community and just minutes to Miami Country Day & Cushman Private School, Design District, Wynwood and the Beaches. Easy access to major highways and airport. Listing info courtesy of Florida Platinum Group, LLC.

Property Id 267771



