All apartments in Miami
Find more places like 66 SE 6th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Miami, FL
/
66 SE 6th St
Last updated May 1 2020 at 7:28 AM

66 SE 6th St

66 SE 6th St · (917) 963-3566
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Miami
See all
Brickell
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

66 SE 6th St, Miami, FL 33131
Brickell

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3809 · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
This UNIQUE CONVERTIBLE 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom unit showcases a split floor plan with beautiful bight beige marble floors, high vaulted ceilings, floor to ceiling sliding glass doors and much more.

Located above The Brickell City Centre, The Reach delivers a meticulously crafted style made for an extraordinary lifestyle. Featuring an expansive amenities deck with tropical gardens, infinity pools, indoor/outdoor fitness center, and a children's play area; this residences gives absolutely everything you want and need, right in the heart of Miami.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 66 SE 6th St have any available units?
66 SE 6th St has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 66 SE 6th St have?
Some of 66 SE 6th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 66 SE 6th St currently offering any rent specials?
66 SE 6th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 66 SE 6th St pet-friendly?
No, 66 SE 6th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 66 SE 6th St offer parking?
Yes, 66 SE 6th St does offer parking.
Does 66 SE 6th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 66 SE 6th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 66 SE 6th St have a pool?
Yes, 66 SE 6th St has a pool.
Does 66 SE 6th St have accessible units?
No, 66 SE 6th St does not have accessible units.
Does 66 SE 6th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 66 SE 6th St has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 66 SE 6th St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

blu27
2701 Biscayne Boulevard
Miami, FL 33137
Somerset Tower
1545 NW 15th St
Miami, FL 33125
Advenir at Biscayne Shore
12016 NE 16th Ave
Miami, FL 33179
Lombardy
2110 Southwest 3rd Avenue
Miami, FL 33129
AMLI Midtown Miami
3000 Northwest 2nd Avenue
Miami, FL 33137
X Miami
230 NE 4th St
Miami, FL 33132
Soleste Alameda
6320 Southwest 8th Street
Miami, FL 33144
The Aura
1501 Southwest 37th Avenue
Miami, FL 33145

Similar Pages

Miami 1 BedroomsMiami 2 Bedrooms
Miami Dog Friendly ApartmentsMiami Pet Friendly Places
Miami Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FL
Coral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FL
Davie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

BrickellAllapattahGolden Pines
FlagamiLittle HavanaEdgewater
WynwoodUpper East Side

Apartments Near Colleges

Miami Dade CollegeBroward College
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleNova Southeastern University
Sheridan Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity