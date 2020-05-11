66 SE 6th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities elevator gym parking pool garage

This UNIQUE CONVERTIBLE 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom unit showcases a split floor plan with beautiful bight beige marble floors, high vaulted ceilings, floor to ceiling sliding glass doors and much more.



Located above The Brickell City Centre, The Reach delivers a meticulously crafted style made for an extraordinary lifestyle. Featuring an expansive amenities deck with tropical gardens, infinity pools, indoor/outdoor fitness center, and a children's play area; this residences gives absolutely everything you want and need, right in the heart of Miami.