650 NE 32 ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities business center clubhouse 24hr concierge gym pool hot tub media room sauna valet service wine room

IMPRESSIVE, DIRECT BAY VIEWS FROM THIS LARGE 1 BEDROOM + DEN UNIT AT PARAISO. FEATURES INCLUDE UPGRADED FLOORS, SPACIOUS BALCONY, WASHER/DRYER, DEN LARGE ENOUGH TO BE A SECOND BEDROOM OR EXCELLENT OFFICE AREA, AND TWO FULL BATHROOMS. EXQUISITE AMENITIES INCLUDE: 24/7 CONCIERGE, VALET, GIANT CIRCULAR POOL, STATE OF THE ART FITNESS CENTER, SPA/SAUNA, WINE ROOM, THEATER ROOM, CIGAR ROOM, CLUBHOUSE, BUSINESS CENTER, KIDS PLAYROOM WITH ARCADES, BOWLING ALLEY, AND MORE. JUST STEPS AWAY, ENJOY RIVERFRONT DINING AT POPULAR HOTSPOT AMARA.