Tasteful 3 bedrooms and 1 bath family home in West Miami with lots of natural lights and two spacious living area, Excellent for entertainment. Water and electricity included ans well as washer and dryer and basic cable. Excellent location, close to excellent public schools, Miami International airport, The Nicklaus children's and South Miami hospitals, University of Miami ans FIU , as well as a short drive to the Brickell and Downtown areas. Has A large yard to accommodate a boat.