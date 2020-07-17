477 NW 25th Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Completely renovated, this 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom, unit is centrally located in Little Havana. The unit boasts new flooring throughout, new kitchen, with stainless steel appliances, new washer and dryer, large 2nd bathroom with dual sinks, and a master bedroom with an updated master bathroom and walk-in closets. Additionally, the property has plenty of parking and its location provides easy access to the entire city via its close proximity to Brickell, Downtown, Coconut Grove, and Coral Gables, along with I-95 and the 836 Expressway. As well, enjoy all the restaurants and entertainment Little Havana has to offer.