Miami, FL
477 NW 25th Ct
Last updated June 16 2020 at 9:20 PM

477 NW 25th Ct

477 Northwest 25th Court · (305) 726-5818
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

477 Northwest 25th Court, Miami, FL 33125
West Flagler

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 477 · Avail. now

$1,950

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Completely renovated, this 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom, unit is centrally located in Little Havana. The unit boasts new flooring throughout, new kitchen, with stainless steel appliances, new washer and dryer, large 2nd bathroom with dual sinks, and a master bedroom with an updated master bathroom and walk-in closets. Additionally, the property has plenty of parking and its location provides easy access to the entire city via its close proximity to Brickell, Downtown, Coconut Grove, and Coral Gables, along with I-95 and the 836 Expressway.  As well, enjoy all the restaurants and entertainment Little Havana has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 477 NW 25th Ct have any available units?
477 NW 25th Ct has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 477 NW 25th Ct have?
Some of 477 NW 25th Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 477 NW 25th Ct currently offering any rent specials?
477 NW 25th Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 477 NW 25th Ct pet-friendly?
No, 477 NW 25th Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 477 NW 25th Ct offer parking?
Yes, 477 NW 25th Ct offers parking.
Does 477 NW 25th Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 477 NW 25th Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 477 NW 25th Ct have a pool?
No, 477 NW 25th Ct does not have a pool.
Does 477 NW 25th Ct have accessible units?
No, 477 NW 25th Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 477 NW 25th Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 477 NW 25th Ct has units with dishwashers.
