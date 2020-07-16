All apartments in Miami
Miami, FL
471 NE 25th St
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:05 PM

471 NE 25th St

471 Northeast 25th Street · (347) 296-6510
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

471 Northeast 25th Street, Miami, FL 33137
Edgewater

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 201 · Avail. now

$1,750

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Welcome home to Bahia Bay, a boutique building in the heart of Edgewater. This impeccably finished unit is available immediately.
Centrally located and minutes to Biscayne Bay with easy access to Miami Beach, airport, i95. Walking distance to some of the best restaurants, American Airlines Arena, parks, and world renowned shopping. Everything you see on the photos is included in the price. Washer and dryer in the unit.
Please reach out to LA Ory for a video walkthrough of the unit (click on the link virtual tour)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 471 NE 25th St have any available units?
471 NE 25th St has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 471 NE 25th St have?
Some of 471 NE 25th St's amenities include in unit laundry, ice maker, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 471 NE 25th St currently offering any rent specials?
471 NE 25th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 471 NE 25th St pet-friendly?
No, 471 NE 25th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 471 NE 25th St offer parking?
No, 471 NE 25th St does not offer parking.
Does 471 NE 25th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 471 NE 25th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 471 NE 25th St have a pool?
No, 471 NE 25th St does not have a pool.
Does 471 NE 25th St have accessible units?
No, 471 NE 25th St does not have accessible units.
Does 471 NE 25th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 471 NE 25th St does not have units with dishwashers.
