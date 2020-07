Amenities

pet friendly internet access range refrigerator

Ready to move-in first-floor unit 1 bedrooms & 1 bathroom. Tenants must have 620+ Credit Scored, a background report, employment verification, and proof of income. PETS ALLOW with $250 Deposit. Tenant is responsible for utilities, electric, water, sewer, cable, phone, internet. Tenant responsible to pay water deposit.

No washer/dryer in the unit.

Close to Midtown, downtown, and few blocks from Wynwood, close to the public transportation & train station.