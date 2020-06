Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher new construction garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage new construction

New designer Townhome at One Bay. Exclusive, boutique building with it's own private pool. This stunning project is the sole opportunity to live in a Townhome Community in this location. Easy access to the Bay for an exciting day of Watersports or simply a picturesque view. Enjoy shopping or stopping for lunch in the nearby Design District or Midtown Area. Parking made simple! Either park in your own garage or in your reserved spot and walk directly into your home. Comes with the highest upgrades including a roof top terrace with BBQ and magnificent views to the Bay. One of a kind! Available for seasonal rental. A Beautiful Miami Home!