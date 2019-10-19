All apartments in Miami
Find more places like 421 NE 70th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Miami, FL
/
421 NE 70th St
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:19 PM

421 NE 70th St

421 Northeast 70th Street · (305) 967-2439
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Miami
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

421 Northeast 70th Street, Miami, FL 33138
MiMo District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$6,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Brand New exhuberant Home equipped entirely for large or short groups. Vibrant neighborhood just minutes to Wynwood, Miami Design district, located on the new Miami Innovation District, close to South Beach and Downtown Miami. Meticously designed with great taste, you will feel pleased at the Doll's house, spacious home could easily 14 persons with 9 beds and a comfortable sofa-bed, open airy high celings a beautiful gazebo area, amazing backyard with BBQ Grill, outdoor dining & living room. Enjoy our wonderful porch seating area or come inside to watch a movie in any of the 5 Large Scren TV's all arround the home, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video with premium channels such as HBO & STARZ would make you enjoy a fabolous stay relaxing in the home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 421 NE 70th St have any available units?
421 NE 70th St has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
Is 421 NE 70th St currently offering any rent specials?
421 NE 70th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 421 NE 70th St pet-friendly?
No, 421 NE 70th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 421 NE 70th St offer parking?
No, 421 NE 70th St does not offer parking.
Does 421 NE 70th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 421 NE 70th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 421 NE 70th St have a pool?
No, 421 NE 70th St does not have a pool.
Does 421 NE 70th St have accessible units?
No, 421 NE 70th St does not have accessible units.
Does 421 NE 70th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 421 NE 70th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 421 NE 70th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 421 NE 70th St does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 421 NE 70th St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Shorecrest Club
7950 NE Bayshore Ct
Miami, FL 33138
Brickell View Terrace
117 SW 10th St
Miami, FL 33130
Soleste Bay Village
18301 South Dixie Highway
Miami, FL 33157
Town Fontainebleu Lakes
1062 NW 87th Ave
Miami, FL 33172
Midtown 29
180 NE 29th St
Miami, FL 33137
Riverview One
645 Northwest 1st Street
Miami, FL 33128
Park Towers Apartments
777 NW 155th Ln
Miami, FL 33169
Muze At Met
340 Southeast 3rd Street
Miami, FL 33131

Similar Pages

Miami 1 BedroomsMiami 2 Bedrooms
Miami Dog Friendly ApartmentsMiami Pet Friendly Places
Miami Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FL
Coral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FL
Davie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

BrickellAllapattahGolden Pines
FlagamiLittle HavanaEdgewater
WynwoodUpper East Side

Apartments Near Colleges

Miami Dade CollegeBroward College
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleNova Southeastern University
Sheridan Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity