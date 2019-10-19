421 NE 70th St

Amenities

patio / balcony bbq/grill

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities bbq/grill

Brand New exhuberant Home equipped entirely for large or short groups. Vibrant neighborhood just minutes to Wynwood, Miami Design district, located on the new Miami Innovation District, close to South Beach and Downtown Miami. Meticously designed with great taste, you will feel pleased at the Doll's house, spacious home could easily 14 persons with 9 beds and a comfortable sofa-bed, open airy high celings a beautiful gazebo area, amazing backyard with BBQ Grill, outdoor dining & living room. Enjoy our wonderful porch seating area or come inside to watch a movie in any of the 5 Large Scren TV's all arround the home, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video with premium channels such as HBO & STARZ would make you enjoy a fabolous stay relaxing in the home.