4131 S Douglas Rd #0
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:50 PM

4131 S Douglas Rd #0

4131 Southwest 37th Avenue · (305) 926-5322
Location

4131 Southwest 37th Avenue, Miami, FL 33133
Coconut Grove

Price and availability

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$22,000

6 Bed · 8 Bath · 7222 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
Set in the heart of the Grove and completed in 2017, this modern masterpiece has it all. Oversized entertaining areas, an abundance of natural light, high ceilings and modern luxuries span this 6 bedroom, 5/2 bathroom home. The kitchen is an epicurean dream with cooking island, top of the line appliances, and ample but well hidden storage. Entertain your guests indoors or outside by the lap pool, outdoor kitchen and covered terrace. Enjoy a tranquil setting while being walking distance from some of the best schools, shops and restaurants in Miami.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4131 S Douglas Rd #0 have any available units?
4131 S Douglas Rd #0 has a unit available for $22,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
Is 4131 S Douglas Rd #0 currently offering any rent specials?
4131 S Douglas Rd #0 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4131 S Douglas Rd #0 pet-friendly?
No, 4131 S Douglas Rd #0 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 4131 S Douglas Rd #0 offer parking?
No, 4131 S Douglas Rd #0 does not offer parking.
Does 4131 S Douglas Rd #0 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4131 S Douglas Rd #0 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4131 S Douglas Rd #0 have a pool?
Yes, 4131 S Douglas Rd #0 has a pool.
Does 4131 S Douglas Rd #0 have accessible units?
No, 4131 S Douglas Rd #0 does not have accessible units.
Does 4131 S Douglas Rd #0 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4131 S Douglas Rd #0 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4131 S Douglas Rd #0 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4131 S Douglas Rd #0 does not have units with air conditioning.
