4131 S Douglas Rd #0

Set in the heart of the Grove and completed in 2017, this modern masterpiece has it all. Oversized entertaining areas, an abundance of natural light, high ceilings and modern luxuries span this 6 bedroom, 5/2 bathroom home. The kitchen is an epicurean dream with cooking island, top of the line appliances, and ample but well hidden storage. Entertain your guests indoors or outside by the lap pool, outdoor kitchen and covered terrace. Enjoy a tranquil setting while being walking distance from some of the best schools, shops and restaurants in Miami.