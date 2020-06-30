All apartments in Miami
Find more places like 412 NE 39th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Miami, FL
/
412 NE 39th St
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

412 NE 39th St

412 Northeast 39th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Miami
See all
Upper East Side
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

412 Northeast 39th Street, Miami, FL 33137
Upper East Side

Amenities

patio / balcony
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Great opportunity to rent a 3/2 house at MAGNOLIA PARK close to Art Decor Design. Blocks from Midtown, Wynwood Art ,and the Design District. Nearby schools include Design & Architecture Senior High School, Archbishop Curley Notre Dame High School, and Ebenezer Christian Academy. Easy access all Expressway like I-95,195 toward Miami Beach, 112 and Dolphin toward Miami International Airport. Close to all shops and restaurants. Please including with the offer Foresight Realty Group Application, ID with picture, and the last 4 paystubs or any proof of income. Tenants agree to pay $50 per person over 18 years nonrefundable for rental screening. Tenants' lease expired July 20, 2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 412 NE 39th St have any available units?
412 NE 39th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Miami, FL.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
Is 412 NE 39th St currently offering any rent specials?
412 NE 39th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 412 NE 39th St pet-friendly?
No, 412 NE 39th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 412 NE 39th St offer parking?
No, 412 NE 39th St does not offer parking.
Does 412 NE 39th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 412 NE 39th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 412 NE 39th St have a pool?
No, 412 NE 39th St does not have a pool.
Does 412 NE 39th St have accessible units?
No, 412 NE 39th St does not have accessible units.
Does 412 NE 39th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 412 NE 39th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 412 NE 39th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 412 NE 39th St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

International Club Apartments
1900 SW 122nd Ave
Miami, FL 33175
Soleste Blue Lagoon
5375 Northwest 7th Street
Miami, FL 33126
Riverwalk Apartment Rentals
1921 NW North River Dr
Miami, FL 33125
Advenir at Biscayne Shore
12016 NE 16th Ave
Miami, FL 33179
AMLI Joya
8150 SW 72nd Ave
Miami, FL 33143
Colony at Dadeland
9357 SW 77th Ave
Miami, FL 33156
Windsor at Doral
4401 NW 87th Ave
Miami, FL 33178
Bermuda Villas
7325 SW 82nd St
Miami, FL 33143

Similar Pages

Miami 1 BedroomsMiami 2 BedroomsMiami Dog Friendly Apartments
Miami Pet Friendly PlacesMiami Studio Apartments
Miami-Dade County ApartmentsPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FL
Coral Springs, FLMiramar, FLBoynton Beach, FLDavie, FL
Delray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLHollywood, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

BrickellAllapattahGolden Pines
Little HavanaEdgewaterFlagami
WynwoodUpper East Side

Apartments Near Colleges

Miami Dade CollegeBroward College
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleNova Southeastern University
Sheridan Technical College