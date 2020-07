Amenities

Stunning/turn-key 2/1 corner unit on the first floor - Unit No. 2. The unit is completely remodeled - including new tiles; new kitchen; new bathroom with shower; new baseboards; brand new stainless steel appliances including microwave over range; and completely painted. New white blinds were also installed. Central A/C. The complex is known as "Pastorita." Close to Coral Gables, Downtown Miami and Brickell. Walking distance to restaurants (La Carreta and Versailles) and shops. This is an impeccable beauty and a must see!!