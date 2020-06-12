3670 SW 37th Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pool bbq/grill

Single Family Home with 2 houses in one lot in the heart of Coconut Grove. This is a must see contemporary beauty on a lushly shaded lot w/ approximately 4,241 Sq. Ft. (per owner's information), ideal for entertaining in 2 stories, 4/3.5 on main structure + an adjacent 2/1.5 guest-in law facility. Enjoy the pool and/or open pit BBQ. Natural wood floors on 2nd floor rooms & marble floors throughout. Ample well designed kitchen w/ wood cabinets & marble counter top. Top of the line stainless steel appliances & pantry makes this an ideal haven for cooking/entertaining lovers. Property will be delivered freshly painted and windows are in the process to be change to Impact windows. Easy to Show, and virtual tour showing available! Property will be ready for July 6th, 2020.