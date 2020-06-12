All apartments in Miami
3670 SW 37th Ave
Last updated May 20 2020 at 11:00 PM

3670 SW 37th Ave

3670 Southwest 37th Avenue · (305) 812-1454
Location

3670 Southwest 37th Avenue, Miami, FL 33133
Coconut Grove

Price and availability

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$9,500

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 6 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
Single Family Home with 2 houses in one lot in the heart of Coconut Grove. This is a must see contemporary beauty on a lushly shaded lot w/ approximately 4,241 Sq. Ft. (per owner's information), ideal for entertaining in 2 stories, 4/3.5 on main structure + an adjacent 2/1.5 guest-in law facility. Enjoy the pool and/or open pit BBQ. Natural wood floors on 2nd floor rooms & marble floors throughout. Ample well designed kitchen w/ wood cabinets & marble counter top. Top of the line stainless steel appliances & pantry makes this an ideal haven for cooking/entertaining lovers. Property will be delivered freshly painted and windows are in the process to be change to Impact windows. Easy to Show, and virtual tour showing available! Property will be ready for July 6th, 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3670 SW 37th Ave have any available units?
3670 SW 37th Ave has a unit available for $9,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 3670 SW 37th Ave have?
Some of 3670 SW 37th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3670 SW 37th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3670 SW 37th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3670 SW 37th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3670 SW 37th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 3670 SW 37th Ave offer parking?
No, 3670 SW 37th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3670 SW 37th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3670 SW 37th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3670 SW 37th Ave have a pool?
Yes, 3670 SW 37th Ave has a pool.
Does 3670 SW 37th Ave have accessible units?
No, 3670 SW 37th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3670 SW 37th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3670 SW 37th Ave has units with dishwashers.
