3655 SW 23rd Ter # 3655 A10838298

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

LIVE GLAMOROUSLY AT URBAN VILLAS BY MIRACLE MILE - Property Id: 265642



Fenced front yard and beautiful patio. Brand new, modern 4 bed 3.5 bath townhouse. Open floor plan with top of the line finishes. Located few minutes away from Coral Gables, Coconut Grove and the MIA Airport. Nearby restaurants, shops, supermarkets, pharmacies and much more. Walking distance to restaurants, supermarkets and shopping centers. Rent includes: Cable Tv, Electricity, Exterminator, Hot Water, Internet/WiFi, Waste, Water/Sewer, Yard Maintenance. Can be rented fully furnished for $7.500 per month.

Listing info courtesy of Elite International Realty Inc.

Interested? ... TEXT ... Giselle ... (585) 880-8568.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/265642

Property Id 265642



(RLNE5897845)