Miami, FL
3655 SW 23rd Ter # 3655 A10838298
Last updated July 15 2020

3655 SW 23rd Ter # 3655 A10838298

3655 Southwest 23rd Terrace · (585) 880-8568
Location

3655 Southwest 23rd Terrace, Miami, FL 33145
Golden Pines

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit Unit A10838298 · Avail. now

$7,500

4 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
LIVE GLAMOROUSLY AT URBAN VILLAS BY MIRACLE MILE - Property Id: 265642

Fenced front yard and beautiful patio. Brand new, modern 4 bed 3.5 bath townhouse. Open floor plan with top of the line finishes. Located few minutes away from Coral Gables, Coconut Grove and the MIA Airport. Nearby restaurants, shops, supermarkets, pharmacies and much more. Walking distance to restaurants, supermarkets and shopping centers. Rent includes: Cable Tv, Electricity, Exterminator, Hot Water, Internet/WiFi, Waste, Water/Sewer, Yard Maintenance. Can be rented fully furnished for $7.500 per month.
Listing info courtesy of Elite International Realty Inc.
Interested? ... TEXT ... Giselle ... (585) 880-8568.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/265642
Property Id 265642

(RLNE5897845)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3655 SW 23rd Ter # 3655 A10838298 have any available units?
3655 SW 23rd Ter # 3655 A10838298 has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 3655 SW 23rd Ter # 3655 A10838298 have?
Some of 3655 SW 23rd Ter # 3655 A10838298's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3655 SW 23rd Ter # 3655 A10838298 currently offering any rent specials?
3655 SW 23rd Ter # 3655 A10838298 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3655 SW 23rd Ter # 3655 A10838298 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3655 SW 23rd Ter # 3655 A10838298 is pet friendly.
Does 3655 SW 23rd Ter # 3655 A10838298 offer parking?
No, 3655 SW 23rd Ter # 3655 A10838298 does not offer parking.
Does 3655 SW 23rd Ter # 3655 A10838298 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3655 SW 23rd Ter # 3655 A10838298 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3655 SW 23rd Ter # 3655 A10838298 have a pool?
No, 3655 SW 23rd Ter # 3655 A10838298 does not have a pool.
Does 3655 SW 23rd Ter # 3655 A10838298 have accessible units?
No, 3655 SW 23rd Ter # 3655 A10838298 does not have accessible units.
Does 3655 SW 23rd Ter # 3655 A10838298 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3655 SW 23rd Ter # 3655 A10838298 has units with dishwashers.
