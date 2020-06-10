All apartments in Miami
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

36 NW 6th Ave

36 Northwest 6th Avenue · (305) 761-6670
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

36 Northwest 6th Avenue, Miami, FL 33130
Little Havana

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $1700 · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
parking
pool
Upgrated and bright 2 Bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Amazing Downtown and Miami River views from the huge terrace. New laminated vinyl, freshly painted. Stainless steel appliances. Washer and Dryer.Granite Counter Tops. Tenant has access to the Pool. Grade A School, Shop banks and gas stations. Easy access to I-95 Prime location Near Downtown, Brickell and Miami Beach. Association application Required. Call Listing Agent. Please submit offers with Rental Application, ID, Police Report, Credit Report. Proof of income.Please send 2 most recent pay stubs and/or proof of funds.

(RLNE5828783)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 36 NW 6th Ave have any available units?
36 NW 6th Ave has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 36 NW 6th Ave have?
Some of 36 NW 6th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 36 NW 6th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
36 NW 6th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 36 NW 6th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 36 NW 6th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 36 NW 6th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 36 NW 6th Ave does offer parking.
Does 36 NW 6th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 36 NW 6th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 36 NW 6th Ave have a pool?
Yes, 36 NW 6th Ave has a pool.
Does 36 NW 6th Ave have accessible units?
No, 36 NW 6th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 36 NW 6th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 36 NW 6th Ave has units with dishwashers.
