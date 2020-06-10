36 NW 6th Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator gym parking pool

Upgrated and bright 2 Bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Amazing Downtown and Miami River views from the huge terrace. New laminated vinyl, freshly painted. Stainless steel appliances. Washer and Dryer.Granite Counter Tops. Tenant has access to the Pool. Grade A School, Shop banks and gas stations. Easy access to I-95 Prime location Near Downtown, Brickell and Miami Beach. Association application Required. Call Listing Agent. Please submit offers with Rental Application, ID, Police Report, Credit Report. Proof of income.Please send 2 most recent pay stubs and/or proof of funds.



(RLNE5828783)