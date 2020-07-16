3570 SW 17th St

Amenities

3 bedroom/2 full baths upstairs corner unit totally renovated. Excellent location in very nice neighborhood within walking distance to heart of Coral Gables Miracle Mile shopping and restaurants area, Publix grocery store & pharmacy and St Raymond church & rectory. Close driving distance to Miami airport, Douglas Metrorail station and University of Miami main campus. Freshly painted, both on the outside and inside. All newly polished terrazzo floor with baseboard throughout, ample closet space, brand new appliances, granite countertop, new central a/c, washer & dyer will be installed on balcony in back of unit, 2 parking spaces at front of building.