All apartments in Miami
Find more places like 3570 SW 17th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Miami, FL
/
3570 SW 17th St
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:51 AM

3570 SW 17th St

3570 Southwest 17th Street · (305) 790-2171
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Miami
See all
Coral Gate
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3570 Southwest 17th Street, Miami, FL 33145
Coral Gate

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
3 bedroom/2 full baths upstairs corner unit totally renovated. Excellent location in very nice neighborhood within walking distance to heart of Coral Gables Miracle Mile shopping and restaurants area, Publix grocery store & pharmacy and St Raymond church & rectory. Close driving distance to Miami airport, Douglas Metrorail station and University of Miami main campus. Freshly painted, both on the outside and inside. All newly polished terrazzo floor with baseboard throughout, ample closet space, brand new appliances, granite countertop, new central a/c, washer & dyer will be installed on balcony in back of unit, 2 parking spaces at front of building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3570 SW 17th St have any available units?
3570 SW 17th St has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 3570 SW 17th St have?
Some of 3570 SW 17th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3570 SW 17th St currently offering any rent specials?
3570 SW 17th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3570 SW 17th St pet-friendly?
No, 3570 SW 17th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 3570 SW 17th St offer parking?
Yes, 3570 SW 17th St offers parking.
Does 3570 SW 17th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3570 SW 17th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3570 SW 17th St have a pool?
No, 3570 SW 17th St does not have a pool.
Does 3570 SW 17th St have accessible units?
No, 3570 SW 17th St does not have accessible units.
Does 3570 SW 17th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3570 SW 17th St has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 3570 SW 17th St?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Royalton on the Green
17350 NW 68th Ave
Miami, FL 33015
The Stratford
9051 SW 122nd Ave
Miami, FL 33186
Waterside Apartments
6763 S.W. 88th Street
Miami, FL 33156
Sunshine Lakes
10972 NW 14th Ave
Miami, FL 33167
Park-Line Miami
100 Northwest 6th Street
Miami, FL 33128
Pearl Dadeland
7440 N Kendall Dr
Miami, FL 33156
Biscayne Shores
8951 NE 8th Ave
Miami, FL 33138
Bermuda Villas
7325 SW 82nd St
Miami, FL 33143

Similar Pages

Miami 1 BedroomsMiami 2 BedroomsMiami Dog Friendly Apartments
Miami Pet Friendly PlacesMiami Studio Apartments
Miami-Dade County ApartmentsPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FL
Coral Springs, FLMiramar, FLBoynton Beach, FLDavie, FL
Delray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLHollywood, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

BrickellAllapattahGolden Pines
Little HavanaEdgewaterFlagami
WynwoodUpper East Side

Apartments Near Colleges

Miami Dade CollegeBroward College
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleNova Southeastern University
Sheridan Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity