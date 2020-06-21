3535 Anchorage Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard elevator parking pool garage

Located in one of Miami’s most historic and charming villages, nestled amongst the canopy of the native trees lies Coconut Grove’s best-kept treasure, “The Anchorage.” One of only five rarely available homes which sits behind a 24-hour guard-gated enclave. Inspired by the stately villas of Tuscany, this residence exemplifies grandeur at its finest with a European courtyard leading to an al-fresco patio - perfect for entertaining. This 5,575sq.ft. five-bedroom, five-bath estate features a Chef’s kitchen, coffered ceilings, fireplace, elevator, 4-car garage, two powder rooms, and pool, just steps away from the pristine waters of Biscayne Bay and a short walk to the heart of Coconut Grove.