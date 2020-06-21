All apartments in Miami
Last updated June 4 2020 at 5:29 PM

3535 Anchorage Way

3535 Anchorage Way · (305) 695-6300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3535 Anchorage Way, Miami, FL 33133
Coconut Grove

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$22,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 6 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
parking
pool
garage
Located in one of Miami’s most historic and charming villages, nestled amongst the canopy of the native trees lies Coconut Grove’s best-kept treasure, “The Anchorage.” One of only five rarely available homes which sits behind a 24-hour guard-gated enclave. Inspired by the stately villas of Tuscany, this residence exemplifies grandeur at its finest with a European courtyard leading to an al-fresco patio - perfect for entertaining. This 5,575sq.ft. five-bedroom, five-bath estate features a Chef’s kitchen, coffered ceilings, fireplace, elevator, 4-car garage, two powder rooms, and pool, just steps away from the pristine waters of Biscayne Bay and a short walk to the heart of Coconut Grove.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3535 Anchorage Way have any available units?
3535 Anchorage Way has a unit available for $22,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 3535 Anchorage Way have?
Some of 3535 Anchorage Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3535 Anchorage Way currently offering any rent specials?
3535 Anchorage Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3535 Anchorage Way pet-friendly?
No, 3535 Anchorage Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 3535 Anchorage Way offer parking?
Yes, 3535 Anchorage Way does offer parking.
Does 3535 Anchorage Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3535 Anchorage Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3535 Anchorage Way have a pool?
Yes, 3535 Anchorage Way has a pool.
Does 3535 Anchorage Way have accessible units?
No, 3535 Anchorage Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3535 Anchorage Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3535 Anchorage Way has units with dishwashers.
